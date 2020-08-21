Everton target Sergio Romero could provide healthy competition in goal

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has never really had anyone pushing him onto the next level, which is perhaps why his performances at Goodison Park have started to dip but that could all change this summer…

What’s the word?

According to ESPN, the Toffees are among a host of clubs chasing Manchester United’s number two Sergio Romero before the start of the new season next month.

Should Jordan Pickford be #1 at Goodison Park next season?

100%! Vote No way! Vote

With Dean Henderson set to compete with David De Gea for the starting spot, the Argentinian veteran could slip down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Newly-promoted Leeds United and Chelsea are two of the other teams mentioned with interest.

Pickford competition

Pickford has been a fairly reliable shot-stopper for Everton over the past few years, but complacency has appeared to creep in recently.

Following a 3-0 thrashing by Wolves last month, the Toffees faithful hammered the 26-year-old on Twitter, blasting him for being a “disgrace to the club” as well as a “clown.”

It’s not the first time either with the ECHO suggesting that some sort of mistake or blunder is in him each time he steps out onto the field, which is rather worrying.

But when Maarten Stekelenburg is the backup, there isn’t much that can be done.

1 of 15 Who was top scorer during the 2018/2019 campaign? Sigurdsson and Richarlison Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin Richarlison and Tosun Walcott and Sigurdsson

Romero may not have the most games under his belt in recent seasons, but he’s a more than adept option between the sticks and Alex Iwobi knows that all too well.

During a rare start in the FA Cup back in January 2019, the 33-year-old silenced the Nigerian winger, forcing him off just after the hour mark due to his poor display – only Pierre-Emile Aubameyang could find his way past the 6 foot 4 colossus.

“Whenever he plays, he performs,” said his boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer just last week, adding that Romero was a “very good goalkeeper” whilst centre-back Eric Bailly labelled him one of the best in the world and claimed that he’s dependable”.

Marcel Brands must swoop him up at all costs.

AND in other news, Serie A colossus could be a cheap Gabriel alternative…