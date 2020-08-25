Everton should replace Moise Kean with Club Brugge’s Emmanuel Dennis

Carlo Ancelotti could add a new striker to Everton’s attacking armoury this summer as questions marks continue to rise surrounding the position…

What’s the word?

According to Caught Offside, the Toffees are one of several teams in the hunt for Club Brugge talisman Emmanuel Dennis this summer and they’ll face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Leeds as well as Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig.

It’s claimed that offers have been made to the versatile forward, though none have met the Belgian outfit’s valuation.

The Jupiler Pro League champions will let their star depart for around €40m (£36m).

Striker situation

It would be an interesting move, to say the least.

Ancelotti currently calls upon both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison to lead the line and both delivered this year, scoring 13 goals each in the English top-flight.

There is, however, question marks over the future of divisive Italian Moise Kean – despite his manager claiming he has a big part to play next season, he continues to be linked with an exit.

So perhaps a move for the impressive 22-year-old is seen as a potential replacement.

Dennis announced his name on the big stage back in October, bagging a brace against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the Champions League. Those were just two of his nine for the season, per Transfermarkt.

His ability to play anywhere along the front three has led to fans dubbing him the ‘Nigerian Neymar’ – obviously, he has a very long way to go to live up to such a tag but moving to the Premier League could help release that potential.

Ex-Toffees striker Gary Lineker called him a “menace” following that sensational Madrid display and Brugge’s two-up-top formation means he could slot right in at Goodison Park.

AND in other news, Toffees’ £22.5m “warrior” target is shades of Idrissa Gueye…