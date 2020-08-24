Everton loan swoop for Fikayo Tomori could be shades of Kurt Zouma

Everton have had to avert their interest elsewhere after the Gunners have closed in on Lille colossus Gabriel, but they could well have a smart alternative up their sleeve if fresh reports are to be believed…

What’s the word?

According to Mike McGrath at the Telegraph, the Toffees are eyeing up a loan move for Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori should he become available this summer.

It’s claimed that Frank Lampard could let his young talent depart Stamford Bridge temporarily amid interest from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes after the 22-year-old started only 15 times in the Premier League last season.

Carlo Ancelotti wants defensive reinforcements after his side leaked 56 goals, which was the second-worst of any top-half team.

Shades of Zouma

Everton can forget about Gabriel with a swoop for Tomori as it could result in a similar impact to fellow Blues defender Kurt Zouma, who quickly became a fan-favourite during a season-long loan back in 2018/19.

The Frenchman has since returned and gone on to be a regular under Lampard, so you’d imagine the west Londoners would see Goodison Park as a neat fit for the 22-year-old to develop further.

In those 15 appearances, Tomori averaged 2.8 clearances, 1.9 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game whilst also winning 2.3 aerials per match too, via WhoScored.

He also frequented the Champions League which saw glowing praise from Lampard, who said: “Fikayo was outstanding again. He has to keep on with that.”

“I’m absolutely delighted for (Fikayo) Tomori because I think Mason [Mount] and Tammy (Abraham) are taking a lot of the headlines this season and rightly so, but Tomori from seeing him at Derby last year, quite quiet, loads of great talent in him but slightly raw in a way.” Lampard after Tomori’s int’l call-up

The youngster’s performances have even been recognised by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate. Tomori was called up to England’s Euro 2020 qualifiers in the first half of the season and subsequently made his debut against Kosovo as a substitute.

Tomori may still be some way off becoming a regular at Chelsea, but a loan move to the Toffees should help all interested parties tenfold and if he performs half as well as Zouma, then the £14.4m-rated colossus going to be a surefire hit in Merseyside.

