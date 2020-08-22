Allan, Arias & Traore: How Everton could lineup vs Spurs on September 12th

Everton will face Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League season next month, but what sort of side could Carlo Ancelotti select in north London?

The Toffees are yet to complete any form of transfer business with a little over three weeks remaining before the start of the new campaign.

But they’ve been linked to a plethora of names, many of which would improve the Merseysiders tenfold.

Here’s our predicted XI for that opening game…

Despite interest in several shot-stoppers, Jordan Pickford will surely keep his place between the sticks whilst Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate and Michael Keane are all in line to start against Spurs.

Although, one change could come at right-back with Marcel Brands clinching his old PSV ace Santiago Arias, who the Daily Mail claim is in ‘advanced talks’ over a move to Goodison Park. The 28-year-old gets the nod over Seamus Coleman.

Whilst in midfield, Ancelotti finally lands his man with Napoli powerhouse Allan coming in to upgrade the engine room. He’s likely to cost around £30m according to the BBC.

He could be joined by another central option in the form of relegated Watford star Abdoulaye Doucoure.

They may partner Andre Gomes in a three-man midfield.

Young sensation Anthony Gordon may well have a breakthrough year in Merseyside this season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see his Italian boss give him the nod over the likes of Alex Iwobi and Bernard.

But he could be joined by a new addition on the other flank in former Chelsea flop Bertrand Traore.

It means Richarlison is moved up into the attack on his own, at the expense of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

