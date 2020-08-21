Everton must avoid Diogo Dalot move after Richarlison terrorised him

Everton are in need of additions across the board if they are to truly put themselves in European contention next season, but latest reports should strike fear down the spines of the Goodison Park faithful…

What’s the word?

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the Toffees are one of the teams interested in handing Manchester United outcast Diogo Dalot a lifeline as he’s struggled for game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

Would you like to see Diogo Dalot at Everton?

Yes please! Vote No thanks! Vote

It’s claimed that Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of the attack-minded defender but Ligue 1 champions and Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain are also keen.

Dalot cost United £19m from Porto in 2018 and could be sold in order to garner extra transfer funds.

Everton must swerve

Some in Merseyside will instantly recognise the 6-foot wing-back after he started in the 4-0 thrashing of the Red Devils back in April 2019 – the Toffees had four different goalscorers on the scoresheet as they rocked United at Goodison.

One of which was right-winger Richarlison, who had a complete field day up against the Portugal U21 international.

Per SofaScore, the Everton star had six shots at goal, won three duels and was fouled once whilst the 21-year-old lost possession 18 times and had a disappointing 69% passing accuracy.

1 of 10 In what year did Moyes take over at Goodison Park? 2001 2002 2003 2004

Jose Mourinho compared him to United great Gary Neville upon signing him, claiming that he was their full-back for the next decade – clearly, that hasn’t gone to plan whatsoever.

Two assists from 20 Premier League appearances, via Transfermarkt, is hardly inspiring either, so surely Marcel Brands is better off looking elsewhere if he’s going to find genuine competition for Seamus Coleman next term.

Now valued at just £10.8m, Dalot should be one huge swerve from the Merseysiders.

AND in other news, Everton could land their own Pogba in “underrated” £25m man…