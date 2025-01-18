Everton are reportedly planning talks with a club over the signing of a creative "revelation", with a loan move in the January transfer window mooted.

Everton pushing for January signings

The Blues still look horribly short of attacking quality this season, with Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League once again outlining their lack of threat in the final third. For that reason, it is essential that extra firepower is looked at before the end of the month.

It certainly looks like that is the case, with Everton continuing to be linked with new attacking signings, including young Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, who is wanted by a host of clubs this month.

Willian is a player who the Blues have come up against many times down the years, during stints with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham, and the Brazilian is another rumoured target for them. He is a free agent currently, meaning David Moyes could bring him in on a free transfer in January.

On the flip side, Armando Broja may see his loan deal at Everton terminate this month because of injury, with Moyes admitting as much, saying: "We think he's going to be out for somewhere between 10-12 weeks. It's his ankle ligaments. It'll probably mean there's a possibility that he will have to go back to Chelsea."

Everton planning talks over signing "revelation"

According to a fresh claim from Caught Offside, Everton are "preparing to hold talks" with Chelsea over the signing of Kieran Dewsbury-Hall.

The midfielder has been a peripheral figure for the Blues since moving to Stamford Bridge from Leicester last summer, and the possible exit of Broja means the Merseysiders could be afforded the chance to sign him. Ben Chilwell is also mentioned as a loan target - Broja's exit would only make room for one of them under the league's loan rules however.

Dewsbury-Hall is exactly the type of player that Everton have been missing this season - someone who can weave creative magic in midfield and attacking areas. The £80,000-a-week Englishman has had a tough season at Chelsea, not starting a single Premier League game and featuring for only 56 minutes in the competition, highlighting why a move away would surely appeal to him.

While Dewsbury-Hall's stock has fallen after a brilliant 2023/24 campaign with Leicester in the Championship - he got 12 goals and 14 assists in the league last term - he could still be a brilliant addition for Everton, with Brendan Rodgers hailing him back in 2022.

"He’s been a revelation for us. He is a young man that is very determined. He has great human qualities as well. His humbleness, his vision of where he wants to go is very clear and he knows that is just about work. It is staying calm, staying focused and improving yourself every game."

Dewsbury-Hall would provide Everton with guile and a strong work ethic in the middle of the park, and he will be desperate to prove himself in the Premier League. It's a move that makes sense for everyone involved.