Everton will look to bolster their ranks when the transfer window opens up this coming January, with the Toffees rumoured already to be in for a Manchester City outsider...

Who could Everton sign in January?

Sean Dyche recruited a number of new bodies in the summer to Merseyside, namely the additions of both Beto and Chermiti - the two Portuguese attackers joining the club for around an estimated £30m per Transfermarkt.

The Toffees have also bought shrewdly, utilising the free transfer market with signings such as the experienced Ashley Young coming in for free whilst loaning in Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison to add more quality down the wings.

Rumours now suggest that Everton could be circling for a new man in central midfield, new prospective owners in 777 Partners enabling the Toffees to spend in January where funds have been tight before.

Their man could well be Kalvin Phillips, once a "monster" in a Leeds United shirt - as per Yannick Bolasie - the 27-year-old will hope a move away from Manchester City to Merseyside can kickstart his career again.

Rumours are even suggesting his ex-club in Leeds could be sniffing about, Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards commenting on what would be an "ideal move" for the current frustrated midfielder on the BBC's Football Gossip Daily if he was to pack his bags and move back to Elland Road.

But, if Phillips was to join Everton - with the Toffees and Newcastle interested in his signature - as per the i - current midfield man for Everton in Idrissa Gueye could be sweating about his immediate future with the Premier League club.

How good is Kalvin Phillips?

£42m man Phillips might well have been reduced to a player on the periphery at Man City - only playing 70 minutes in total this campaign off the bench for the Premier League champions - but there's a reason why Pep Guardiola wanted to bring Phillips to the Etihad in the first place.

Phillips burst onto the scene as an exciting, young talent with Leeds and blossomed into a pivotal part of the successful Marcelo Bielsa's teams of recent memory - epitomising the Argentine manager's need for an energetic man in the centre of the park, able to spray passes with ease to help his team push further up the pitch.

He would give Everton another midfield option to help them shore up more defensively, but also another midfielder who could drive the Toffees forward and contribute with a goal from time to time - Phillips netting 14 goals for Leeds across 234 appearances.

With the likes of Joe Garner, Andre Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure impressing for Sean Dyche's men recently also - both Garner and Doucoure scoring in Everton's emphatic 3-0 win over AFC Bournemouth last time out at Goodison Park - Phillips would give the Toffees another star to slot into an already excellent midfield.

It could, however, signal the end for Idrissa Gueye with the Toffees who was lamented for a "really poor" mistake by Andy Townsend when Arsenal met Everton last term. Even this season, the former PSG man has been "wasteful" in possession.

Crucially, the Senegalese central midfielder isn't getting any younger at 34 years of age, and with an injury ruling him out of the victory versus AFC Bournemouth, it could see him fall down the pecking order in Merseyside especially if Phillips' move to Everton occurs in January.