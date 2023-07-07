Everton target Joel Piroe is "interested" in joining the club this summer thanks to the successful "groundwork" done by the Toffees to convince the Swansea City man, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Everton transfer news - What's the latest on Joel Piroe?

It was another near-cataclysmic season for the blue half of Merseyside last year, with Sean Dyche's men only staving off Premier League relegation thanks to an incredibly nervy 1-0 win at home to Bournemouth on the last day of the season.

It's perhaps no surprise then that the summer has already seen the start of a massive overhaul of the playing squad, with players like Conor Coady, Yerry Mina, and Tom Davies all leaving Goodison Park.

One of those touted for an exit is academy product Ellis Simms, with the Mailonline reporting that Championship side Swansea have proposed a swap deal with Everton that would see their striker Piroe don the blue and white of the Toffees.

With forward being a position of the team Dyche needs to improve, the offer could prove too good to turn down, especially as the Daily Mail report that the Swans value him at £12m, meaning a swap deal could significantly reduce that fee, if not erase it entirely.

What has Paul Brown said about Joel Piroe to Everton?

Brown revealed that Everton have already been speaking to the player and his team regarding a move to Merseyside, with those efforts appearing to pay off.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Piroe is certainly an interesting one, and it seems that Everton have done their groundwork there, because his camp are saying that Everton are one of the clubs that he'd be interested in joining.

"He's only got a year left on his contract, as far as I'm aware, which means there wouldn't be a huge fee involved."

Would Joel Piroe be good enough for Everton?

It was an excellent season for the 23-year-old in the Championship last season as he scored 19 goals and assisted another two in 43 appearances, giving him a goal contribution every two games.

In stark contrast, Everton's top scorer in the league last season was Dwight McNeil, who managed just seven, or 0.24 goals per 90, a huge difference in productivity.

According to WhoScored, the Dutchman also averaged a very impressive rating of 6.93 across those 43 league games, maintaining a pass success rate of 82.8% and having 3.3 shots per game.

Swans manager Russell Martin was full of praise for the dynamic forward upon reaching 40 goals for the team last season, saying:

“Joel has been amazing since we have been here, he is just a great young man, first and foremost. As a footballer, he is adaptable and intelligent. He is technically really gifted with both feet and good movement.

"His willingness and capacity to learn is incredible, and his understanding of what we are trying to do is amazing."

Whilst Piroe certainly looks like the real deal, it is worth remembering that he is entirely unproven in the Premier League, and so there is an element of risk in signing him, but if the club can get him for a cut price fee with Sims going the other way it seems well worth the gamble.