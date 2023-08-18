Highlights Everton have made a bid for Che Adams, a striker praised as a "breath of fresh air" and a "clever player" by journalist Alex Crook.

The club's transfer business this summer has been good, with notable arrivals such as Jack Harrison and Youssef Chermiti.

Adams, who currently earns £30,000-a-week, would be a great fit for Everton as they need a new number nine and he showed potential in the Premier League last season.

Everton “need to get in a new number nine” and have now made a “bid” for a £12m man described as a “breath of fresh air” and a “clever player”, per journalist Alex Crook.

Everton news - What’s the latest?

There’s no escaping from the fact that last year was yet another terrible season for the blue half of Merseyside, one that needed a final-day win to avoid ending in relegation for the historic club.

That said, the transfer business this summer has been really quite good, with the Toffees adding both quantity and quality to Sean Dyche’s squad as they hope for a slightly less eventful campaign this year.

The loan signing of Jack Harrison from Leeds United and the permanent £15m signing of 19-year-old striker Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon are probably the two stand-out arrivals at Goodison Park so far.

However, getting in Ashley Young on a free and finally securing Arnaut Danjuma on loan after their failed attempt in January also represents some great business.

And the club aren’t stopping there as they have now made an offer for Southampton and Scotland striker Che Adams worth in the region of £12m, per journalist Alex Crook.

He explained the situation live on TalkSport, with the clip then being posted to their YouTube channel:

“Che Adams, we understand that a bid is in from Everton for around about £12m. He’s in the last year of his contract, so a decision for Southampton to make. He’s actually started the season quite well, scoring a couple of goals in the championship.

“But I think Everton, they need to get in a new number nine don’t they because they just can’t rely on Dominic Calvert-Lewin to stay fit.”

How much does Che Adams earn?

The Saints man is currently on a pay packet of £30,000-a-week, or £1,560,000-a-year, which is the ninth-highest wage at Southampton now that James Ward-Prowse has left.

Should he get his move to Merseyside this summer, he can probably expect a nice raise as well, as he currently earns less than half of the team’s average weekly salary, which is around £62,000-a-week, per Capology.

He had a good enough last season and showed in glimpses that he has the required talent and attributes to make it in the Premier League and that for a team battling relegation like the Toffees, he would probably be a great fit.

In just 23 league starts last year, the Scotland international scored five goals, provided three assists, took 1.7 shots per game, won 2.2 aerial duals, won one Man-of-the-Match award and averaged a match rating of 6.59, per WhoScored.

One man who is undoubtedly a fan is Rangers and Scotland legend Ally McCoist who heaped praise on the 27-year-old, saying:

“But Adams is one I like a lot. He’s such a clever player. He’s got a bit of pace and can go in behind, and he can finish.

“He has been a breath of fresh air for us.”

Ultimately Everton could do a lot worse than Adams, and whilst he maybe isn’t the most exciting of signings, he would make a brilliant addition to Dyche’s squad this year.