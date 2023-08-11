Everton have been, perhaps understandably, heaping the majority of their transfer attention this summer on fortifying the frontline after a toothless attacking effort last term resulted in near-relegation from the Premier League.

Youssef Chermiti is set to complete a transfer to Merseyside imminently, while the versatile Ashley Young, now aged 37, and attacker Arnaut Danjuma joining on a free transfer and loan deal respectively. But as yet, the central defence remains untouched.

This is despite Yerry Mina and Conor Coady leaving the Goodison Park side this summer, and as such, manager Sean Dyche will be hoping to seal an impressive swoop for Chelsea ace Trevoh Chalobah.

What's the latest on Trevoh Chalobah to Everton?

According to Football Insider, the Toffees have 'set their sights' on the Englishman after Chelsea informed him that he is free to depart Stamford Bridge.

This follows news from the Evening Standard at the end of July revealing that the west London Blues have slapped a £45m asking price on the 24-year-old titan.

How good is Trevoh Chalobah?

Everton's defence held up, for the most part, last season, with James Tarkowski and now-departed loanee Conor Coady thriving in the early stages of the campaign, with former manager Frank Lampard lauding the "hugely important" partnership last year.

However, Coady lost his place following Dyche's arrival and given that the injury-prone Mina has also left the club this summer, it's vital that a fresh face is brought in to strengthen the backline and ensure that Jordan Pickford's goal is well-protected.

Described as a "soldier" by his former Blues boss Graham Potter, Chalobah's £45m price tag will be a deterrent for any judicious suitors, but if Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell manages to whittle the price down, a new leader could cement a starting berth at the back for years to come at Goodison Park.

Chalobah, who has been described as a "delight" by Lampard, has made 63 appearances for Chelsea since breaking into the first-team, but with Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile all signed since last summer and Levi Colwill set for a starring role after returning from an excellent loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion, Chalobah's role would be peripheral at best.

And that is after starting only 18 times in the English top-flight last year; the £50k-per-week colossus must decide if he wants regular football at this stage of his career, and if so, Goodison Park is the perfect destination.

Ranking among the top 17% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 17% for progressive carries and the top 18% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, Chalobah would bring the dynamism, ball-playing aptitude and directness to offer Everton something different.

With James Tarkowski set to retain his role as the starring no-nonsense titan at the back, as it stands, Michael Keane is his most likely partner, but if Dyche truly wishes to lift the Toffees from mediocrity, he must ditch the man who has played 119 matches across two clubs for the 52-year-old, replacing him with the younger, effervescent Chalobah.

The 30-year-old regained his place in the starting line-up following Dyche's arrival in January, but the £80k-per-week dud has been culpable of "amateurish defending" too many times, as has been said by reporter Tony Scott.

Also branded a "defensive liability" by Richard Buxton, Keane ranks among the bottom 1% of positional peers for pass completion and the bottom 2% for tackles per 90, and it's time for Dyche to untether himself from his long-time ally, who is now surely past it.

Chalobah would bring fresh life, so Thelwell simply must get him signed to serve as the perfect heir to Keane's position with the Merseyside outfit.