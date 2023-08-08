Everton are looking to bolster their central defence with a move for ace Trevor Chalobah, who has reportedly been informed he is free to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Yerry Mina and Conor Coady have both left the Goodison Park side this summer (though the latter was only ever on loan), while star centre-half James Tarkowski was forced off injured during the Toffees' final pre-season match against Sporting CP.

Manager Sean Dyche will be desperate to forge a successful season after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League last term, and as such, must make good on the alleged interest in Chalobah.

What's the latest on Trevor Chalobah to Everton?

According to TEAMtalk, a host of clubs - including Everton - are interested in signing Chalobah following the news that he is considered expendable in west London, with Crystal Palace and West Ham United said to be monitoring the situation.

The Evening Standard recently claimed that the Blues could demand a fee of £45m for the 24-year-old, and while this is certainly steep, Dyche and co will hope to whittle the price down given Chelsea's need to recuperate funds.

How good is Trevor Chalobah?

Everton look a little light on their feet defensively at present, especially considering Tarkowski may not be fit for the start of the season and Jarrad Branthwaite continues to be linked with a move away from Merseyside, having spent the past year on loan with PSV.

If the Toffees can orchestrate a prudent deal for the former England U21 international, it could go a long way toward ensuring the fluidity and robustness of the backline matches the expectations of Dyche, who will hope for a term yielding brighter results than the past several campaigns on Merseyside.

Whether Chalobah wishes to make a permanent switch from Chelsea remains to be seen, but after making just 18 starting appearances in the English top-flight, he might be inclined to move to an outfit offering him a regular starting berth.

As per FBref, the Sierra Leone-born defender ranks among the top 17% of positional peers for passes attempted, progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90, illustrating his aptitude as a physical presence and a "soldier" in defence - as hailed by former manager Graham Potter, who also remarked at his "impressive character".

The £50k-per-week ace's skill set has left FBref listing Manchester City phenom Ruben Dias as a comparable player, and given the remarkable impact the Portugal international has had on Pep Guardiola's outfit, it might be wise for Dyche to move for a player who can craft a similarly transformative effect.

Dias signed for the Citizens from Benfica for £65m in 2020, since forging 134 appearances and has won a wealth of major honours - including the historic European treble last season.

The £180k-per-week titan ranks among the top 2% of central defenders for pass completion, the top 1% for passes attempted and the top 25% for successful take-ons per 90, which highlights his passing prowess and combative nature, having been described as a "man mountain" by former Manchester City defender Michael Ball.

While Chalobah - who has been called a "delight" by Frank Lampard - is not quite the same level as Dias, he boasts the style to fortify Everton's backline for years to come, and Dyche simply has to throw the kitchen sink at Chelsea to complete a transfer ahead of a pivotal year.