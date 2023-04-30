Everton are reportedly lining up a move for Championship forward Tyrese Campbell, regardless of whether they survive the threat of Premier League relegation, according to a report.

What's the latest on Everton and Campbell?

The Toffees are aiming to bring in some additional firepower, following a January window in which Anthony Gordon departed and no reinforcements arrived.

Sean Dyche's side are in serious danger of relegation, and they may not be able to plan most of their summer business until they know their fate.

However, they have targeted Stoke City forward Campbell as a player they would like to sign regardless of which division they are in.

The 23-year-old has scored nine and assisted six times in all competitions this season, and can play in a variety of attacking positions.

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Everton are "growing increasingly confident" that they can secure a deal for the Englishman, and that they value him for his attacking talent as well as his experience in the Championship.

Would Campbell be a good signing for Everton?

At 23, he is a player with a fair amount of experience under his belt, having made 139 appearances for Stoke, but also has room to develop.

If Everton stay up, signing an attacker with fewer than ten goals in a lower division would hardly seem an inspiring deal after years of underwhelming transfers, but he could definitely prove to be a useful squad option.

The son of former Goodison hero Kevin Campbell, the left-footed attacker's versatility could make him a useful asset in a squad which has struggled for goals this season.

Demarai Gray is Everton's top scorer this term with just six goals, whilst central strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay have both been underwhelming in attack when available, scoring just once each.

The Toffees are the lowest scorers in the league, with just 25 goals in 33 games, and any extra attacking input would be welcome into the side.

If they do go down, the squad will likely need a massive overhaul, and signing a player who has thrived at times in the Championship could set them up well for what could be a difficult campaign in the second tier.

Campbell would be able to play through the middle alongside the likes of Gray or Dwight McNeil, or replace either winger and form an attack with an out-and-out No 9.

If a deal for Campbell can be wrapped up early in the window, it would allow the club to focus on other targets, safe in the knowledge that they have at least one body through the door following last January's disappointments.