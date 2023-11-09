Everton could long for more attacking options through the door in the January transfer window, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin always a worry with injuries and the two new striker reinforcements in the summer Beto and Youssef Chermiti mustering up sub-par displays so far for the Toffees.

Beto has only scored once in all competitions so far, whilst his equally tepid teammate remains goalless for Sean Dyche's team, although did score for the U21s in the EFL Trophy a few days ago.

Calvert-Lewin is leading the line effectively for the Blues so far, four goals in ten games a decent return for an attacker who only managed a mere two goals from 17 starts last season where injuries, again, took centre stage unfortunately for the 26-year-old.

With this chequered injury record in mind, Dyche really needs firepower to come from all avenues in his team for when the former Sheffield United striker is absent.

However, at this point in time, current back-up striker option Beto is finding the transition from Serie A football to Premier League football a hard one to navigate.

It could lead Dyche down the path of exploring options within the Toffees youth set-up to find a deadly reserve attacker, with young striker Francis Okoronwko tipped for big things in the future after securing a new long-term contract at Goodison Park.

For now, the Blues will persist with Beto - their new £26m man yet to find his shooting boots in Merseyside.

Beto's numbers this season

On the pitch for one minute against Brighton last time out off the bench per Sofascore, the 6 foot 4 forward has only managed a full 90 minutes for his new employers once in the Premier League.

Instead, Dyche has utilised his new striker primarily as a substitute with the former Udinese man yet to make a lasting impression when introduced into the fray.

He only has one solitary strike for the Toffees to date, scoring away at Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup to help his team overturn a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 on the night.

Beto's most encouraging display in the top-flight came in Everton's 3-1 win at Brentford in mid-September, the lofty number 14 winning nine of his 13 aerial duels - per Sofascore - versus the Bees but a goal still wasn't forthcoming.

Okoronkwo could well be the answer for Dyche as a result, the "highly rated" forward - as described by football journalist Patrick Boyland on social media - emerging as a top talent for the U21s.

Okoronkwo's potential at Everton

Signed by Everton in 2021 after netting three goals for former club Sunderland at U18 level, the 19-year-old has excelled for the U18s and is now currently learning the ropes for the U21s since making the step-up.

Okoronkwo would immediately hit the ground running in his new surroundings, scoring in his first three starts for the U18's which included a debut strike against Man United in a 3-0 rout.

Amassing nine goals from 16 appearances, the developing sharpshooter was then bumped up to the U21 squad where goals haven't been as easy to come by, although that isn't to say he's not still a promising youth product.

Indeed, it's a positive learning curve for the ex-Sunderland teenager which could prove to be invaluable to his development.

He's managed seven goals in total for the Premier League 2 team, including two strikes this season which isn't mindblowing but still puts him ahead of the ineffective Beto by one solitary effort.

The 19-year-old will continue learning how to hone his craft with the U21s until told otherwise, but Beto could be sweating about his immediate future at Goodison Park if Dyche decides it's time to give some impressive youngsters game-time over the misfiring Portuguese striker.