Everton are keen on a deal to bring Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres to the Premier League, according to reports.

Is Viktor Gyokeres leaving Coventry?

The Swedish international was a standout star at the Building Society Arena last season after establishing himself as Mark Robins’ top-performing offensive player, and with his contract expiring in 12 months time, he could be set for a big-money exit in the weeks ahead.

Sky Sports have reported that the Bluebirds will be looking for offers in excess of £17m in order to sanction the 25-year-old’s sale during the upcoming window, and his impressive form after being named the second-highest goalscorer in his division is bound to attract plenty of interest.

The Merseyside outfit and Sean Dyche are likely to enter the market for a new centre-forward due to the consistent injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the uncertainty hanging over Neal Maupay, who’s been linked with a move to Salernitana, and they could well have identified an ideal target in the Midlands.

Are Everton signing Gyokeres?

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness), Everton are “interested” in a summer swoop for Gyokeres. Sporting CP are also eyeing a deal for the Coventry striker, hence the report from Portugal, but with them only being willing to pay a fee less than their target’s price tag, teams in the English top-flight are likely to hold an advantage.

The Toffees have been “keen” on the attacker since last year and are “determined” to add to their ranks in the final third, but it remains to be seen whether they too would be able to afford Gyokeres.

Should Everton sign Gyokeres?

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has been full of praise for Gyokeres, describing him as “powerful” and even comparing his qualities to those of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, so should the centre-forward put pen to paper, he could be a fantastic recruit for Everton.

The 6 foot 2 titan posted a remarkable 31 goal contributions (21 goals and ten assists) in 46 Championship appearances throughout the previous campaign, with his displays seeing him pick up an outstanding ten man-of-the-match awards.

Coventry’s talisman, who is a versatile operator with his ability to play in six different positions, was also a threat even when the ball didn’t hit the back of the net having recorded a total of 191 shot-creating actions, which was higher than any of his fellow teammates, as per FBRef, so it would be a massive coup for Dyche if he was to make the move to Goodison Park.