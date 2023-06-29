Everton have been strongly linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres this summer and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Viktor Gyokeres?

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, Everton have had a bid rejected for the Coventry City striker.

As per the report, the Toffees have made their first offer for Gyokeres and have seen it rejected by the Championship club which has now put Sporting CP ahead in the race to secure his signature this summer.

Will Viktor Gyokeres sign for Everton?

It is no secret that Everton should be focusing on strengthening their forward line this summer after struggling to pose a consistent attacking threat last season, which ultimately contributed to their struggles in the Premier League relegation battle.

Sean Dyche will be likely keen to make his own mark on the squad he inherited from Frank Lampard in late January by bolstering key positions that have been neglected or weakened over the last 12 months, with the striker role probably the most pressing concern.

Indeed, Lampard did acquire the services of former Brighton and Hove Albion centre-forward Neal Maupay last summer in a £15m deal, however, it is safe to say that the Frenchman has failed to deliver since his arrival at Goodison Park and is already in dire need of replacing.

As a result, the signing of Gyokeres - who has a reported £20m price tag - would be warmly welcomed this summer as he could not only add quality depth to the forward line but would also be a significant upgrade on Maupay, especially if he can emulate his outstanding form in the Championship last season.

The Swedish striker has been a revelation for Coventry City and a standout performer in the second tier, finishing his 46-campaign as the second-highest scoring player in the entire league with an impressive 21 goals, but it's not just his conversion in front of goal that makes him a special prospect for Everton.

Over 46 league appearances, Gyokeres - hailed "confident" by Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray - delivered ten assists and created nine big chances, as well as averaging three shots on goal, 1.3 shots on target, 1.8 key passes and 2.1 successful dribbles per game, proving he offers a prolific and consistent attacking threat beyond scoring to improve his teammate's chances in the final third too.

In comparison, Maupay was a great deal less successful in his output, registering 0.3 key passes, 1.2 shots on goal, 0.6 shots on target and 0.3 successful dribbles per appearance over 27 Premier League performances.

To make matters worse, he only scored once and offered no assists or big chances, as per SofaScore.

With that being said, there is no doubt that Gyokeres would be a huge upgrade on Maupay this summer and if he could continue to dominate in front of goal would be a huge asset to Dyche next season.