Everton could solve their goal-scoring woes this summer, as the club turn their attention to the upcoming transfer window.

The Toffees confirmed Premier League survival on the final day, after a tough campaign both on and off the pitch.

With Sean Dyche at the helm, the break is a chance for the Blues to be strong in recruitment in the bid to improve and avoid the disappointment of the previous two seasons.

The Blues were linked to a certified goal-getter earlier this year, and with survival confirmed, Dyche should prioritise the striker in order to bolster his attack.

What’s the latest on Viktor Gyokeres to Everton?

When speaking to Football Insider last month, journalist David Lynch claimed that Everton had been watching Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres “closely”.

Lynch explained the importance of Everton signing a forward this summer (2:50), stating that Gyokeres was a player the club “like” due to his scoring accolades in the Championship this season.

The forward is said to be valued around the £25m mark, a relatively low price for an established goal scorer.

What could Viktor Gyokeres bring to Everton?

The Swedish forward ended the season in a disappointing fashion, narrowly missing out on entry to the Premier League with the Sky Blues in the play-off final, however, it was an admirable individual campaign for the 24-year-old.

In 41 league appearances, the striker contributed to a mammoth 31 goals, scoring 21 himself and assisting ten in a year that made heads turn in the top division - as per Transfermarkt.

Everton could be a perfect club for the attacker to thrive in, playing in the Premier League and almost certainly guaranteeing a starting spot in Sean Dyche’s set-up.

Hailed as “unplayable” by former teammate Maxime Biamou, the forward could bring the basics to Goodison in abundance, with the Blues scoring just 35 goals this season, making them the second-lowest scorers in the competition.

Current forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin can be a deadly force on his day, however, has endured a period stricken by injury and low-scoring patterns, netting just seven goals in the previous two seasons.

When the Englishman is fully fit and firing, the introduction of Gyokeres could prove key in reigniting his best form, with induced competition for a consistent starting spot leading the line.

Statistically, the Coventry forward shows more threat than the Englishman, particularly in the box where he registers an average of 11.01 progressive passes received per 90 in comparison to Calvert-Lewin’s 4.33, showing his strength in positioning and attacking perception - as per FBref.

A similar strength is highlighted to suggest the 21-goal wonder could thrive in Dyche’s system more than the Everton forward is his 4.27 shot actions created per 90, an average much higher than the 26-year-old who scores 1.85 in that area.

The Coventry attacker shows more energy going forward than Calvert-Lewin, supporting claims that he could rival Everton’s number nine.

The Swede could bolster Everton the same way that the Blues could benefit the striker, fulfilling his hopes of playing in the Premier League after falling narrowly short.