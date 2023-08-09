The Premier League makes its triumphant return to action this weekend, with a host of mouth-watering fixtures sure to capture the imagination.

Fans the world over have been patiently awaiting such a date, as a turbulent summer of transfer rumours draws to a close. Now they will finally get to see whether these additions will prove beneficial, with the biggest and best division the perfect stage for such stellar acquisitions.

One such game that has been omitted from the television schedule, and likely written off as a snooze-fest, is the clash between Everton and Fulham on Saturday 12th August.

Set to kick off at 3pm, it is easy to understand the thought process behind the broadcasters leaving this one out. However, precedent exists to suggest that goals will flow, with only one 0-0 draw between the sides since 2010, and just five in the history of the fixture.

With a raucous Goodison Park set to welcome back their relegation survivors and will them onto better things, and a travelling Cottagers side hoping to condemn the former employers of Marco Silva to another campaign of misery, the ingredients are in place for a true spectacle to occur on Merseyside.

Everton vs Fulham: Who has the better head-to-head record?

It seems that the Toffees boast a slender advantage over their opening-day opponents, having won nine more matches against Fulham across the two clubs' history.

Their continued presence in the top-flight has likely offered them a slight advantage over Fulham, which they clearly have utilised well to attain this advantage.

However, since earning their most recent promotion, it now seems like it is the west London club that boasts the brighter future under the stewardship of Everton’s former manager.

Everton wins: 31

Draws: 14

Fulham wins: 22

Everton vs Fulham: Who has more wins at Goodison Park?

The home advantage clearly favours Everton when supported by the Goodison Park crowd, as Fulham have only managed four wins on Merseyside.

As one of the most famous grounds in the history of English football, and the first-ever purpose-built for the beautiful game in the country, with their new stadium on the horizon, there is only expected to be a few more years of Goodison Park greatness.

Whilst the shiny new waterfront arena will help boost the club tenfold, it will struggle to live up to the immense, intense, exceptional atmosphere that the Old Lady has generated throughout its time as the home of the Toffees.

Everton wins: 24

Draws: 6

Fulham wins: 4

Everton vs Fulham: Who has more wins at Craven Cottage?

A trip to Craven Cottage often favours the home side, though Everton have had some joy on their more recent journeys to west London.

Indeed, four of their seven wins at Fulham have come since 2009, with their last success coming in a 3-2 victory during the 2020/21 campaign.

Having been the home of Fulham since 1896, the original Cottage was built in 1780 nearby the current Johnny Haynes Stand. This part of the ground is named after the club's greatest-ever player, for whom a statue is also built outside.

There have been some famous European nights held at this fine arena, as they defeated the likes of Juventus, Wolfsburg and Hamburg in the knockout stages during their run to the Europa League final. More recently, however, it has been more accustomed to Championship clashes.

Fulham wins: 18

Draws: 8

Everton wins: 7

Everton vs Fulham: Who has the better cup record?

Neither side has been particularly prolific in the cup competitions of late, but Fulham have surprisingly triumphed more often when the two have clashed in the League and FA Cup.

Everton have never won the former, but boast five FA Cups within their illustrious trophy cabinet, which has not been bolstered since 1995.

Fulham, meanwhile, have failed to win either competition, having reached the FA Cup final in 1975. They did claim the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2002, just eight years before Atletico Madrid would crush their European dreams in the 2010 Europa League final.

Everton wins: 1

Draws: 3

Fulham wins: 5

Everton vs Fulham: What were the last 5 meetings?

15th April 2023 - Everton 1-3 Fulham: As the Toffees sought to secure survival, sitting precariously at the wrong end of the table, Silva made his first return to Merseyside since his 2019 sacking to send an arrow into Everton hearts.

Despite Dwight McNeil’s stunner cancelling out Harrison Reed’s opener, the home side self-destructed and surrendered the win. Harry Wilson and Daniel James scored to secure the three points.

29th October 2022 - Fulham 0-0 Everton: In a game where little was a stake, the west London outfit peppered the travelling Toffees from start to finish. Registering 24 shots, Jordan Pickford was in inspired form to keep what was their fourth clean sheet of the season.

The game was marred by a nasty challenge from Aleksandar Mitrovic on Idrissa Gana Gueye, for which Frank Lampard thought he should have seen red.

14th February 2021 - Everton 0-2 Fulham: Behind closed doors, Josh Maja enjoyed a dream full debut as his brace consigned Carlo Ancelotti’s men to defeat. It was another torrid showing for the Blues, who despite striking the woodwork, were largely kept quiet.

However, they remained in seventh after the result, positive that European football might still be snatched late in the season. That did not come to fruition, and their Italian manager would depart for Real Madrid the following summer.

22nd November 2020 - Fulham 2-3 Everton: As part of the exceptional start to Ancelotti’s first full year in the Goodison Park dugout, Everton bounced back from their three straight losses to claim an impressive victory on the road.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin would bag a brace before Abdoulaye Doucoure’s third proved decisive, and despite a late barrage from Scott Parker’s side, the Toffees held firm.

Ivan Cavaleiro’s missed penalty marked a turning point in the game to compound further misery of the hosts.

13th April 2019 - Fulham 2-0 Everton: Goals from Tom Cairney and Ryan Babel were enough to end Fulham’s nine-game losing streak and give Scott Parker his first win as caretaker manager.

Funnily enough, it was Silva in the away dugout this time, with his lacklustre team struggling on the road once again. The hosts dominated and deservedly ran out winners, providing a stumbling block for Everton in their late push for a Europa League spot.

In the end, Parker would be relegated with his side, and Silva would be sacked the season following having missed out on Europe by three points.

Who has played for Everton and Fulham?

Antonee Robinson (Everton 2008-2019; Fulham 2020-present): This experienced young defender had been at Everton since the age of 11, but a lack of opportunities led the 25-year-old to seek greener pastures.

He would leave for free, and upon joining Wigan Athletic, quickly established himself as one of the Championship’s best left-backs. His 6.94 average rating in his final season at that level (as per Sofascore) emphasised this, and AC Milan even came close to signing the USA international before his move to west London.

He has since made 107 appearances for the Craven Cottage outfit, as well as racking up 33 caps for his country.

Ademola Lookman (Everton 2017-2019; Fulham 2020-2021): Joining the Toffees as a youngster from Charlton Athletic, Ronald Koeman spent big to acquire the 19-year-old wonderkid. So, when he fired home the fourth in a demolition job against Manchester City, big things were expected.

However, that would prove to be one of just four goals in royal blue before leaving for RB Leipzig on a permanent deal. Fulham would then earn his services for a season, and his eight goal contributions in the Premier League noted a solid showing.

His time will likely be best remembered for his failed Panenka penalty in the dying minutes of their loss to West Ham United, though. He has since been shining in Atalanta, most recently scoring 13 and assisting eight in Serie A.

Andy Johnson (Everton 2006-2008; Fulham 2008-2012): Everton preyed on a Crystal Palace side that failed to earn promotion from the Championship and broke their transfer record to bring Johnson to Goodison Park.

His record of 22 goals in 74 games, including a brilliant brace in the Merseyside derby, will leave him well-remembered on Merseyside.

The 5 foot 7 finisher would then help fire Fulham into the UEFA Europa League, despite missing out on the bulk of their run in the competition due to various injury complications.

Louis Saha (Fulham 2000-2004; Everton 2008-2012): Taking a punt on an unknown Frenchman, Fulham enjoyed great success with Saha before Manchester United eventually came calling.

The allure of Sir Alex Ferguson proved too much to keep the man who notched 63 goals in just four years, but injuries stunted a promising career.

Gary Neville would even admit: “Louis was a brilliant, brilliant player. He gave me absolute nightmares when I used to play against him when he played for Fulham - him and Luis Boa Morte.”

Everton still took a punt on the silky front-man, with the pinnacle of his time at Goodison Park arguably coming as his strike after 25 seconds fired them in front in the 2009 FA Cup final - the second-fastest goal at this stage. They would still go on to lose, with goals from Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba elongating their trophy drought.

Everton vs Fulham: Key match stats

Everton will start this campaign with a fifth new manager in as many seasons, as Sean Dyche kicks off his first full year in charge of the Toffees.

Silva led Fulham to their best Premier League finish since 2012 last season, while Everton recorded their worst since 2004.

In the entire history of the Everton vs Fulham fixture, there has been a total of 179 goals scored.

Everton vs Fulham: Classic meetings

3rd November 2012: Fulham 2-2 Everton (Premier League): Despite Everton’s domination, they were held under a floodlit Craven Cottage. With Tim Howard’s blunder gifting the hosts an opener, a brace from Marouane Fellaini had David Moyes’ men marching towards a deserved victory.

However, Steven Sidwell would poke home a late equaliser, meaning the points were shared. Martin Jol would even admit following its conclusion that his side was lucky to avoid defeat, but fans didn’t care.

3rd May 2003: Fulham 2-0 Everton (Premier League): Going into this clash, Everton were vying for a spot in the UEFA Cup whilst Fulham sought to secure survival. It was expected to be one-way traffic in favour of the visitors, but few could have predicted the comedy of errors that was to come.

Alan Stubbs was the first to contribute, as the ball deflected off him to give the hosts the lead. Goalkeeper Richard Wright would then compound this misery by allowing Steed Malbranque’s whipped free kick to slip through his grasp. The two own goals saw the game finish 2-0, and Chris Coleman secured survival for his side.