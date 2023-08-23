Everton and Wolves are two of English football's oldest clubs and their history together dates back to the 1800s. Here in 2023, though, we're gearing up for their 141st meeting.

Both clubs are expected to struggle this season. The Toffees battled relegation last time out - and don't appear to have improved much over the summer. Wolves certainly went backwards, with a few high-profile exits, including manager Julen Lopetegui.

So what can we expect in their Premier League meeting? Here at Football FanCast we have gathered all the information on everything you need to know about their history together.

Everton vs Wolves: After previous matches, what's their head-to-head record?

As we mentioned, there's a lot of history here. Everton and Wolves are two of the oldest clubs in English football and, indeed, their very first meeting came in the inaugural First Division season back in 1888/89. For some context there, Manchester United and Arsenal wouldn't join the Football League until 1892 - and weren't called Manchester United or Arsenal. Liverpool and Chelsea didn't even exist yet.

That very first meeting finished Wolves 4-0 Everton - but the Toffees gradually took over this fixture. In 140 fixtures, Everton have won 63 to Wolves' 49, leaving 28 draws.

The Merseysiders have the upper hand, then, but this is one where both sides have celebrated dominant periods.

Everton wins: 63

63 Draws: 28

28 Wolves wins: 49

Everton vs Wolves: What's their record in the top flight?

130 of the 140 games have taken place in either the old First Division or the Premier League. As a result, you're looking at some pretty similar stats here to their overall head-to-head record.

So Everton are ton top, having won not-quite-half of the overall games at 59. Wolves have replied with 45 wins of their own, while 26 finished in draws.

It's a similar story with goals. Everton have 212 in those 130 games, so under two per game. Wolves boast 181 - again comfortably over one per game but not really near two.

Everton wins: 59

59 Draws: 26

26 Wolves wins: 45

Everton vs Wolves: What's the record at Goodison Park?

As you'd expect, Everton are pretty dominant at home in this one. Exactly half of the 140 games have been on Merseyside and the Toffees have won 42 of those. Wolves have only ever managed to win 15 times at Goodison in 70 attempts.

That leaves 13 draws, for those keeping count.

Perhaps the goal tally is the most notable thing here, though. Everton average exactly two goals per game against Wolves when playing at home (140), while the visitors average just under one per game (67). Given the long history here, there can't be many more grounds with a stronger record against Wolves.

Everton wins: 42

42 Draws: 13

13 Wolves wins: 15

Everton vs Wolves: What's the record at Molineux?

Wolves do boast a much stronger record against Everton when playing at home - but it's not quite at the level of dominance that the Toffees manage at their ground. 69 of the 140 fixtures have come at Molineux, with Wolves winning 33 of them.

Everton have still managed to win 21 times at Wolves, with 15 ending in draws. Again, though, it's the goals that showcase how much more level things are.

Wolves don't actually manage to reach the two-goals-per-game average that Everton do at home. They've scored 126 at home in those 69 games, so falling shy. The visitors, though, comfortably average over a goal per game - 89 goals in 69 games.

Everton wins: 21

21 Draws: 15

15 Wolves wins: 33

Everton vs Wolves: What's their record on neutral grounds?

Everton and Wolves do have one meeting on a neutral ground - but we're going back some way to find it. The two clubs met in the 1893 FA Cup final - and it's a notable one.

This was only the third time that the final occurred away from The Oval and took place at Fallowfield Stadium in Manchester. The ground doesn't exist anymore, having been demolished in 1994, and this was the only FA Cup final to take place there.

As for what actually happened, Wolves would win 1-0 and took home their first-ever FA Cup and first major trophy. They wouldn't claim another one for 15 years when they picked up a second FA Cup.

Everton were also looking for their first FA Cup and would have to wait until 1906 before finally winning one. Though, they had clinched the league title two years prior to this.

Everton wins: 0

0 Wolves wins: 1

Everton vs Wolves: What's their Premier League record?

Of course, we're talking a lot about history here, but the Premier League era is a tiny bit more relevant than the 1893 FA Cup final. So how have they done against one another since the big rebrand?

Perfectly equal, is the answer. The two sides have met 18 times in the top flight since 1992 and each have six wins, leaving six draws. To make it even more bizarre, they have an identical number of goals, too, at 22.

Over nine seasons of football, that's all quite remarkable. Nothing splits these two teams - they're completely even. Of course, something may change that this season but it's seems safer to assume that they'll just balance the points and goals again.

Everton wins: 6

6 Draws: 6

6 Wolves wins: 6

Everton vs Wolves: Which team has the most goals?

You can score a lot of goals across 140 games, of course. These two teams have done that - though, neither averages two per game here. Both are thankfully well above one.

Everton have scored 229 goals in 140 meetings with Wolves. The latter replied with 194.

In just the top flight, it reads 212 for Everton, 181 for Wolves. And as we mentioned above, they're completely even in the Premier League era at 22 apiece.

Everton vs Wolves: What is Everton's biggest win?

Everton have beaten Wolves by five goals on three occasions in their history - but the most recent was in 1964. Technically, their record win came in 1901, then, as they beat Wolves 6-1 through hat tricks by Jimmy Settle and Jack Taylor.

For something a little more recent, let's look at the biggest win of the 21st century. That came in 2011 as Everton won 3-0 at Molineux.

It was actually wrapped-up by half-time, with Jermaine Beckford putting the Toffees in front before Phil Neville made it two and Diniyar Bilyaletdinov made it 3-0.

Everton vs Wolves: What is Wolves' biggest win?

Wolves' biggest win over Everton is quite special, actually - it's the biggest defeat in the Toffees' history. Now, to be fair, Wolves share that record with both Sunderland and Arsenal. All three have smashed Everton 7-0.

Wolves' effort came in 1939, and we wish we could find the goalscorers. Instead, fans will have to settle for the knowledge that no team has ever inflicted more misery on Everton across 90 minutes.

Everton vs Wolves: What happened last season?

The two teams first met on Boxing Day last season. It was Julen Lopetegui's first game in charge of Wolves and both sides sat in and around the relegation spots going into it.

Wolves, though, would come away with three points at Goodison. Yerry Mina had put Everton in front but Daniel Podence and Rayan Ait-Nouri scored to win the game for Wolves. Tellingly, those were only their ninth and 10th goals in 16 games.

By the time they met in May, Wolves had turned things around and were 13th in the table. In fact, they went into the game having won four on the trot. Everton, on the other hand, were still in the relegation fight with one win in nine.

The Toffees got the point they wanted, though. Hwang Hee-chan put Wolves in front but Yerry Mina popped up in the 90th minute to equalise for a valuable point.

Everton vs Wolves: What is the recent history?

Everton's draw against Wolves in May was their first point in the fixture since two years prior. They'd lost three on the bounce and only have three wins in the last 11 meetings here.

Wolves, then, are enjoying a decent spell. Unbeaten in four against Everton, with this latest draw interrupting a three-game winning streak. Five wins, three draws, three defeats across 11 games is a great run for them - we can't imagine they've got a better recent history against any opponent.

Everton vs Wolves: When is it?

Everton host Wolves on Saturday, August 26th at 15:00 UK time. It promises to be one of the most important fixtures for either side in the early season.

After all, these are two teams sitting 20th and 19th in the Premier League after two matchdays. Neither has a point and Everton don't even have a goal. Wolves at least have one of those.

Perhaps most worryingly, though, is that pretty everyone predicted this. Both sides look to be coming out of the summer transfer window looking quite a bit weaker - and neither was all that strong to begin with. If things don't pick up quickly, either side could spiral here.

And that's why this fixture is so important. A win for either side is a statement and a confidence boost early in the campaign. Perhaps most important, though, a win would be three points against a potential - and probably - relegation candidate. There's a real sense that neither can really afford to slip up, even this early in the campaign.