This summer has been a phenomenal window for Everton as the club look to push further clear of the Premier League’s drop zone during the 2024/25 campaign.

Sean Dyche has already secured five transfers ahead of the start of the season next weekend, with the Toffees signing reinforcements in numerous key positions across the pitch.

From defenders such as Jake O’Brien to attackers such as Iliman Ndiaye, the club have added needed depth to help transform Dyche’s side into a comfortable mid-table side after multiple near misses with relegation.

However, his side are still in the market to improve further before the transfer deadline on August 30th, with various players still in contention over a move to Goodison Park this summer.

One player has been constantly touted with a move to Merseyside, with a fresh update released about the Toffees’ hunt to win the race for his signature.

Everton to make new bid for £25m attacker

Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto is a player who has been linked with a move to Everton during at least the last three transfer windows, with Dyche failing to agree a deal for the Italian on all three attempts.

This summer is no different, with The Athletic recently reporting that the Toffees have already had a £23m bid for the 20-year-old rejected - with no follow-up offer yet to be placed.

However, TEAMtalk have recently reported that a second bid for Gnonto is expected to be submitted, with Daniel Farke’s side holding out for a fee in the region of £25m despite failing to clinch promotion from the Championship last season.

The report also states the Italian remains one of the club’s top targets to improve the wide areas ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with Gnonto having the ability to be a real success at Goodison should a deal be agreed.

Why Gnonto could form a partnership with Richardson

In another attempt to further bolster his squad, Dyche has set his sights on signing Reims midfielder Amir Richardson this summer, in an attempt to fill the void left by Amadou Onana after his departure to Aston Villa earlier this summer.

The Moroccan has featured for his nation at this summer's Olympic Games, attracting interest from the Toffees alongside a host of other Premier League sides.

However, it's his figures from the 2023/24 campaign in Ligue 1 that could allow the 22-year-old to form an excellent partnership with Gnonto, should they both complete their respective moves to Goodison this summer.

He averaged 4.8 progressive passes and 1.9 progressive carries last season - showcasing his desire to take the ball into forward areas, allowing the Italian to have a pivotal impact in the final third.

Gnonto, who's been described as a “nightmare” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, registered ten goals or assists for Leeds in a wide role, proving he has the ability to create and finish opportunities for Dyche’s side.

Wilfried Gnonto's stats per 90 for Leeds United (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 36 Goals + assists 10 Shots taken 2.6 Progressive carries 4.8 Progressive passes 4.3 Successful take-ons 1.5 Shot-creating actions 3.5 Stats via FBref

He also averaged 2.6 shots per 90, along with 1.5 successful take-ons, potentially allowing the Toffees to increase their Premier League goal tally of just 40 from the last campaign.

It’s evident that the youngster can cause carnage in the final third, potentially reaching the next level should he gain consistent game time and complete a move to Everton.

£25m would be an excellent price for a forward who has proven his talents, but also has a huge ceiling to improve, potentially being one of the standout performers for Dyche’s side in their hunt for a mid-table finish this season.