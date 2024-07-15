Next season, Everton will be hoping to build on what ended up being a good campaign during the 2023/24 season. The Toffees finished 15th in the Premier League, after a relegation battle the previous term.

Their eventual tally of 40 points was enough to keep them clear of Luton in 18th place, who finished on just 26 points. Not only that, Sean Dyche’s side survived the drop having had eight points deducted for two separate breaches of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Had they not had those eight points taken away, they would have finished in 12th.

It has already been a busy summer for the Toffees, with two permanent deals through the door. The first was Aston Villa youngster Tim Iroegbunam, who signed for a fee of £9m. They then signed Iliman Ndiaye from French side Marseille, paying the former Champions League winners £15m to acquire his services.

With many more deals still to complete at Goodison Park, the Toffees have recently been linked with another Premier League player to add quality depth to their squad.

Everton target Premier League midfielder

The player in question here is Chelsea and French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu. The 20-year-old has only been at Stamford Bridge for a year but did not feature much, and has now been linked with a move away from the club.

According to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato, Everton are one of the sides who are 'among this list of suitors' for Ugochukwu this summer.

However, they are not alone in their interest of the youngster, with an unspecified amount of unnamed clubs from around Europe, including one from Ligue 1, are also interested in acquiring his services.

At this stage, a loan deal seems like the most likely outcome for the young midfielder. However, if Everton or another club were to have a buy clause inserted into the deal, it could be anywhere from £12m upwards, given that is his value according to Football Transfers.

Why Ugochukwu would be a good signing

The young Frenchman’s involvement under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge last season was sparse. This is partly due to a lack of game time, but also a hamstring injury that kept him out for 30 games. In total, the youngster only played 12 matches in the Premier League.

Should they sign Ugochukwu this summer, Everton could view him as the replacement for Amadou Onana, who is set to depart the club and join Aston Villa for £50m, as confirmed by David Ornstein. The young midfielder is certainly talented; football talent scout Jacek Kulig compared him to Patrick Vieira, as well as calling him an “absolute monster in the making”.

The young Frenchman, who will be at the Olympic Games under the tutelage of Thierry Henry, is a wonderful ball winner. He stands at 6 foot 2, just slightly smaller than the 6 foot 3 Onana, and like the Belgian, is able to use his frame to his advantage, overpowering players on the ball to dispossess them.

This is also reflected in his FBref stats, for which Ugochukwu’s 2022/23 seasonal numbers have been used. That tern, the youngster made 3.85 combined tackles and interceptions, compared to Onana’s 3.97 per 90 minutes. He is not afraid to put his body on the line, and this shows in his 1.62 blocks made each game, with Onana averaging slightly fewer, specifically 1.08.

Ugochukwu vs Onana defensive stats Stat Ugochuwku (2022/23) Onana (2023/24) Tackles won 1.28 1.64 Interceptions 1.42 0.91 Tackles and interceptions 3.85 3.97 Ball recoveries 4.80 6.90 Blocks 1.62 1.08 Stats from FBref

However, the soon-to-be Villa midfielder also brings great quality on the ball as well as being a superb ball-winner. Last season, Belgium international averaged 4.61 progressive passes and 4.40 passes into the final third per 90. Luckily for Everton, the Frenchman also possesses quality on the ball. He averaged 3.38 progressive passes and 2.91 passes into the final third per 90 minutes.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

One area Ugochukwu trumps Onana is his take-ons. The 20-year-old averages 0.95 successful take-ons, with a 63.6% success rate, whereas Onana averages a great deal fewer, completing 0.52 each game with a 44.4% success rate.

In terms of an Onana replacement, Everton might not have to look any further than Ugochukwu this summer. He has a similar frame to the Belgian, and is just as capable of a ball-winner without losing much, if any, quality on the ball. Whilst it is a blow losing their main destroyer in midfield, replacing him with the 20-year-old Frenchman would be a superb piece of business.