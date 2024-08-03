Everton Football Club have certainly been active in the summer transfer window so far. They have made some major sales, as well as adding a couple of exciting players to their squad, as Sean Dyche and his side look to steer well clear of a relegation battle in the 2024/25 season.

The Toffees’ main sale so far is that of Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana. The 22-year-old left Goodison Park to join Premier League rivals Aston Villa in a £50m deal. It is a move that means he will be playing Champions League football next term. Their other outgoings include Lewis Dobbin, who also joined Villa, and Ben Godfrey who made the move to Italian side Atalanta.

In terms of their incomings, Everton have signed Jake O’Brien from Lyon, Iliman Ndiaye from Olympique Marseille and Tim Iroegbunam, who switched the Villans for the Toffees. They also brought in Jesper Lindstrom on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy him at the end of the campaign.

It has certainly been a busy window so far for the Toffees, although they might not be done yet. Dyche’s side have recently been linked with a South American midfielder hotly tipped to make waves in European football if he gets a move.

Everton target Columbian midfielder

The player in question here is Palmeiras and Columbian international midfielder, Richard Rios. The 24-year-old impressed during the Copa America, as his side made the final but fell at the last hurdle, losing to Argentina. He has also caught the eye when playing club football and has now been linked with a move away.

Indeed, according to a report from TEAMtalk, Everton are one of the sides who are ‘keeping tabs on his situation’ this summer. It is a window in which Rios seems likely to move clubs, with Everton interested in signing him.

However, they are not the only side looking to bring the talented midfielder to the Premier League this summer. The report states that Manchester United, West Ham United and Leicester City are also targeting the 24-year-old. With that being said, the Red Devils are focussing on other targets, meaning the Hammers and the Foxes are Everton’s main competition.

In terms of a price, the report outlines that Palmeiras would want around £12m in order to commission a sale for Rios. However, given the fact they have already lost youngster Endrick this summer to Real Madrid, they might drive the price higher to avoid losing another star player.

Why Rios would be a good signing

Since making the move to Palmeiras in March 2023, the midfielder has played an important role for the Brazilian outfit. He has featured 85 times for the club so far, winning two trophies along the way. Despite playing as a defensive midfielder at times, has grabbed five goals and two assists.

The Columbian could prove to be an ideal alternative to signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City. As reported by The Athletic on the 2nd of August, the Toffees are thought to be chasing the former Leeds United man and could look to strike a deal this summer as the Cityzens look to cut ties.

However, Rios could prove to be a cheaper alternative both in terms of a transfer fee, and wages. According to Capology, Phillips currently earns £150k per week at the Etihad Stadium, and given the fact he struggled at West Ham on loan last season, it could be a risk for Everton.

Even if they themselves only sign the England international on a temporary deal, they would likely still need to pay much of his wages, and Rios could prove to be a far cheaper alternative in the long run.

In terms of his profile, Rios is a "freak" defensive midfielder, as football analyst Ben Mattinson described him. He is a tall destroyer at the base of midfield, who possesses great technical ability on the ball.

When comparing his stats to Phillips on FBref, his numbers stack up well against the Englishman, whose stats from his final season at Leeds have been used from the 2021/22 season.

In terms of their in-possession statistics, Rios excels in ball-carrying numbers, averaging 1.48 progressive carries per 90 minutes and 0.82 successful take-ons, compared to Phillips’ 0.34 progressive carries and 0.4 successful take-ons.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

However, the Englishman does slightly edge it when looking at progressive passes, with 5.25 compared to 4.75 for Rios. Phillips also averages more passes into the final third, 4.46 as opposed to the Columbian’s 3.44.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

With that being said, the Palmerias man does play more key passes on average, with 0.82 compared to 0.51 for Phillips. However, this is perhaps unsurprising given Rios has played in more advanced positions last season than Phillips did for Leeds in 2021/22.

Defensively, the pair are very close once again. Phillips edges the Columbian out when it comes to combined tackles and interceptions, with 4.41 compared to 3.93. On the other hand, given his large frame, Rios beats Phillips when it comes to aerial duels. Last season, he won 0.98 with a 54.5% win rate, compared to 0.96 and a 37% win rate for Phillips.

Rios vs. Phillips defensive stats Stat (per 90) Rios (2024 season) Phillips (2021/22 season) Ball recoveries 7.54 10.2 Aerial duel win % 54.5% 37% Tackles and interceptions 3.93 4.41 Blocks 1.15 2.09 Clearances 0.66 1.02 Stats from FBref

Should Everton continue with their pursuit of a defensive midfielder this summer, Rios could prove to be an excellent alternative to the Manchester City number four. Not only would they save money on wages, but the quality of players would not change much, and Rios would add more going forward. He also has age on his side, given he is just 24, and Phillips 28 years of age.

For just £12m, it could be a deal Everton do not want to miss out on, and one they might look to get done quickly to beat off competition from other Premier League clubs interested in adding the Columbian to their squad this summer.