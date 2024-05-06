Everton are reportedly interested in signing an "outstanding" Premier League player with superior defensive statistics to Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

Everton transfer news

The Blues may have to accept that certain key players are going to leave Goodison Park at the end of the season, with Branthwaite one such figure.

The Englishman has been superb for Everton alongside James Tawkowski throughout this season, proving to be a key player as Sean Dyche's side have impressively avoided relegation to the Championship. A move to a bigger club now potentially beckons this summer, however, with Manchester City and Manchester United among those in the mix to sign him.

Branthwaite may not be the only Everton player who enjoys a new challenge, with Amadou Onana constantly linked with the likes of Barcelona, Newcastle United and Arsenal, among others. The hope is that he will stay put, but that feels like the less likely outcome currently.

Jordan Pickford also isn't a guarantee to be at Goodison at the beginning of next season, should he decide that he could move elsewhere after Euro 2024 this summer. Rome goalkeeper Mile Svilar has been lined up as a possible replacement for the England international.

Everton want "outstanding" Premier League ace

According to a report from Football Transfers, Everton have identified Teden Mengi as a replacement for Branthwaite this summer. The report says that the Blues have "joined Crystal Palace in closely monitoring the developments" of the Luton Town centre-back, adding that he is a "prime target for the Toffees as they consider potential replacements for some of their defenders".

While losing Branthwaite in the summer will be a blow for Everton, assuming it happens, Mengi stands out as a tailor-made option to come and help fill the void left behind. The 22-year-old has been a key man for Luton throughout this season, starting 26 of their Premier League games and also being hailed by Stephen Warnock: "The defensive unit, especially Teden Mengi, was outstanding today.

"He was great, but what he’s allowed to do, or what he’s able to do is he’s able to go tight and what Luton do, is they’re very brave out of possession. They go three v three, they’re quite comfortable to do that, because of Mengi’s pace, he’s quite happy."

In fact, Mengi more than holds his own up against Branthwaite when it comes to their statistics this season, with the Luton man outperforming him when it comes to clearances, averaging 4.7 per game in the league compared to the Everton star's tally of 4.5. The former has averaged two interceptions per match in comparison to the latter's 1.5, and they are also both on 1.8 tackles per outing.

Mengi vs. Branthwaite in the Premier League this season Mengi Branthwaite Appearances 28 33 Starts 26 33 Goals 1 3 Assists 0 0 Clearances per game 4.7 4.5 Interceptions per game 2.0 1.5 Tackles per game 1.8 1.8

The £10,000-a-week-earning Mengi is still so young, too, like Branthwaite, which can only bode well in terms of the Blues signing a player who could be a force at Goodison for many years to come.