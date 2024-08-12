Everton are interested in completing the signing of a "special" player in a potential £25.6m deal this summer, a new transfer report has claimed.

Everton transfer news

The start of the new Premier League season is now within touching distance, as the Blues prepare to host Brighton on Saturday afternoon. Supporters will be hoping for big improvements on the pitch in 2024/25, and new signings will help in that respect, following the arrival of Jake O'Brien and Jesper Lindstrom, among others.

More additions are needed before the end of the month, however, with attacking firepower still needed, particularly if Dominic Calvert-Lewin secures a move away from Goodison Park. Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been mentioned as a possible option for Sean Dyche, and his season-long loan move to Marseille has collapsed this week.

At least one midfield signing is also needed, and Kalvin Phillips and Richard Rios have emerged as eye-catching options for Everton, plying their trade at Manchester City and Palmeiras respectively. The former has proven Premier League experience, and could be desperate to prove himself after a tough few years, but the latter is a younger player who is a regular starter for Colombia currently.

Meanwhile, Almeria attacker Largie Ramazani is also thought to be wanted by the Blues this summer, being seen as a similar player to former hero Anthony Gordon. A recent claim has suggested that the 23-year-old is open to moving to Goodison in the coming weeks, acting as a boost for Dyche.

Everton eyeing move for "special" £25.6m prospect

According to a new report from Marca on Monday morning [via Goodison News], Everton are pondering a move for Barcelona youngster Vitor Roque this summer, with the 19-year-old valued at £25.6m.

The Blues intend to try and snap him up before the August 30th deadline in the summer transfer window, with the Catalan giants willing to sell him on loan or permanently, should another club bid the aforementioned amount for him.

Roque has struggled to be a prominent figure at Barca since arriving from his homeland, and he may feel that this summer is the perfect time to be a key man elsewhere having played just 320 minutes of La Liga action last season. Given his long-term ceiling, he could be such an exciting signing for Everton, who still badly need more attacking quality in their squad.

Former Atletico Madrid star Diego has described the teenager as a "special" player, and the fact that he has already won one cap for Brazil, not to mention scoring seven times in 12 caps for the Under-20s, says so much about his ability.

Vitor Roque's international stats Caps Goals Brazil 1 0 Brazil Under-23s 1 0 Brazil Under-20s 12 7

As is the case with so many modern attacking players, Roque is capable of excelling right across the attack - he is at his best centrally - giving Dyche more options immediately. It would feel like a signing of real intent by Everton, even if there is a reason Barca are happy to let him leave, and his South America flair could light up Goodison.