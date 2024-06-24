Everton are believed to be readying an approach for a "special" player in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Everton transfer news

The Blues continue to be linked with new signings ahead of next season, with Newcastle United youngster Yankuba Minteh a player who was being looked at, though he now seems set to join Lyon.

Iliman Ndiaye is a target who has been lined up as a replacement for the possible loss of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the Marseille ace described as a "ridiculously talented" footballer who could add quality and unpredictability in the final third.

Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi stood out as one of the leading midfielders in the Championship last season, playing an important role in Leicester City returning to the Premier League, and he is being looked at as an upgrade on the ageing Idrissa Gueye in the middle of the park at Goodison Park.

Midfield additions could also be important for Everton before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway, and Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove is also reportedly wanted by the Blues, being seen as a player who could link effectively with Jack Harrison.

Everton want "special" Championship winger

According to Football Insider, Everton are "readying an approach" for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto this summer, with the Blues "turning their attention to a new move" for the Italian.

The Merseysiders came close to snapping up the £20,000-a-week attacker last summer and "have continued to closely monitor his progress at Leeds". It is also believed that he is "keen to move on after failing to secure promotion back to the Premier League with the Whites".

Gnonto could be just what Everton and Sean Dyche are looking for in terms of attacking reinforcements in the summer window, standing out as a young player with a huge amount of potential.

Admittedly, the youngster was outperformed by Crysencio Summerville for Leeds last season, but that's not to say that he didn't impress for the Whites, too, scoring eight goals in the Championship, which is more than any Blues player managed in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, former coach Michael Skubala has lauded him in the past, saying: "He’s a great lad, he’s a special player. He’s a credit to Leeds, he’s a credit to himself and he’s a really nice player to work with."

At just 20, Gnonto is still raw in aspects of his game, but his all-round end product should only improve with age, and Everton could end up enjoying the best years of his career.

To be a 13-cap Italy international this quickly says a lot about his ability and long-term ceiling, and if the Blues can beat others to his signature this summer, it could end up being a wonderful piece of business as the years pass.