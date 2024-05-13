Everton are interested in signing a creative new full back in the summer transfer window, according to an update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Everton transfer news

Blues fans will be desperate for a productive summer to take place, hopefully heralding the start of an exciting new era, potentially under new owners. Everton continue to be linked with new signings who could help Sean Dyche's side up another gear in 2024/25, with the manager now proving he has what it takes to really push them up the table without any deductions.

FC Midtjylland midfielder Emiliano Martinez is one individual who has emerged as a possible signing by the Merseysiders at the end of the season, with an agent apparently confirming their interest in his player. The 24-year-old has appeared six times in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season, and has been capped twice for a talented Uruguay side.

Luton Town have been one of Everton's Premier League relegation rivals this season, but with the Hatters set to return to the Championship barring a miracle on the final day, it looks as though Dyche could steal centre-backl Teden Mengi away from them. The "dominant" defender is considered an ideal replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite, should he move elsewhere this summer.

Meanwhile, Freiburg midfielder Merlin Rohl is seen as a player who could add creativity in the middle of the park, being hailed as "very dangerous" by Germany Under-21s head coach Antonio Di Salvo.

Right-back is also an area of the pitch that could be focused on, with Seamus Coleman ageing and no genuinely great option there currently, and it looks as though the Blues have their eye on one specific player.

Everton want to creative maestro

Writing on X on Sunday, Plettenberg claimed that Everton are among the clubs keen on signing Yukinari Sugawara this summer, with the AZ Alkmaar right-back expected to leave in the coming months: "News - Yukinari Sugawara. The 23 y/o right-back is one to watch in the next months as he could leave Alkmaar in summer!

"Contract valid until 2025. Transfer in summer very likely, rrice valuation around €6m. Many teams have inquired. Understand that he’s on the list of Everton, Brighton, Inter and Wolfsburg. 4 goals and 6 assists this Eredivisie season. Key player."

Sugawara could be just what Everton are after at right-back in the summer, coming in as a young player with years ahead of him - one who can provide real attacking quality from his defensive role.

This season, the 23-year-old has got four goals and six assists in the Eredivisie (with two more assists in cup competitions), highlighting the creative threat that he possesses, but also averaging 1.7 clearances and 1.1 tackles per game, showing that he can also be dogged in his defensive work.

Sugawara is a 12-cap Japan international, too, netting once for his country to date, and the hope is that the lure of the Premier League is enough to see him choose Everton over other clubs.