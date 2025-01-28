Everton are keen on signing a "brilliant" Rangers star in the January transfer window, according to a new update from journalist Graeme Bailey.

Everton transfer news

Life under David Moyes has started in promising fashion at Goodison Park, with the Scot winning two of his first three Premier League games in this second spell in charge. Despite Everton's improved form under their new boss, it is still important that fresh faces arrive in the current window, with Rangers striker Hamza Igamane linked with a move to the club.

Another transfer rumour has claimed that the Merseysiders are closing in on the signing of Angelo Preciado, who is currently playing for Sparta Prague, making three appearances in the Champions League this season. A right-back by trade, he is also capable of thriving as a winger.

Everton have also reportedly been offered the opportunity to complete the signing of Botafogo defensive midfielder Danilo Barbosa, should Moyes feel the need to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Everton keen on signing "brilliant" attacker

Speaking to Everton News, Bailey explained that Everton are interested in signing Rangers attacker Igamane as well as potentially another addition, but face competition for the Ibrox star.

"Igamane is a player of real interest to a number of Premier League clubs as the window closes. Everton still like him, they have done a work on him. It remains to be seen if they make a push, Tottenham have joined the hunt for him but a host of clubs are now looking – he is one to really keep an eye on the final week or so of the window.

"Everton losing McNeil to injury points towards more of a wide player – but David Moyes and Everton are trying, they would like a couple in before the end of the window, although most likely loans at this point, but don’t rule anything out."

Firepower has been a real issue for Everton all season long, with only 19 goals scored in 22 matches in the Premier League this season, and there is now the added concern of an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Their top scorer in the competition is Iliman Ndiaye with just five goals, highlighting why a player of Igmane's calibre is needed, with Derek Ferguson recently heaping praise on the Rangers man.

"The manager said he was trying to get him up to speed, but in the last few games he has been nothing short of brilliant. He is off the cuff and he had three or four nutmegs this afternoon - and took his goal brilliantly. I don't know if you remember Ted McMinn, but Igamane's got that unpredictability."

Related Duncan Ferguson 2.0: Everton keen on signing "outrageous" new striker Everton are showing interest in a striker who is shining in Scotland

The 22-year-old Igamane has netted nine times in just 13 league starts this season - with four more scored in Europe - and at just 22 years of age, there is so much time for him to improve further under Moyes.