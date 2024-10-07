Given Everton are a historic English club, it is unsurprising that they have produced some exciting talents in recent years in the Premier League.

Of course, the best of the bunch is arguably the greatest British player of all time, Wayne Rooney. The former England international had an incredible career after breaking through at Goodison Park aged just 16.

The likes of Ross Barkley and club legend Leon Osman also came through the ranks at Everton; but there is another of their homegrown talents who is currently making waves in the top flight this season, although there is no love lost between him and the Everton faithful.

That man is Anthony Gordon.

Gordon’s Everton career in numbers

When Gordon first broke through into the Toffees side in the 2019/20 season, he was considered a very exciting talent by Everton fans. A homegrown player from Merseyside, the winger was someone whom the team could have been built around.

He played 78 times for the Toffees, scoring seven times and grabbing eight assists. The winger’s best season came in 2021/22 when he scored four goals and registered two assists in 35 Premier League games.

Whilst he was at the club, there was no denying Gordon was a fan favourite, but he burned the bridges he built at Goodison by handing in a transfer request and promptly leaving in January 2023 for Newcastle United. He cost the Magpies £45m including add-ons.

Since moving to the North East, the winger has gone from strength to strength. Not only has he become a full England international, he has played 73 times for the club, scoring 15 goals and grabbing 11 assists. In the top flight last term, he played 35 games, finding the back of the net 11 times and providing ten assists.

Despite a strong start to life at St James’ Park, a low point for Gordon in a Newcastle shirt came just last Saturday. The winger missed a penalty on his return to Goodison Park in front of the famous Gwladys Street End, much to the delight of the Everton fans.

Whilst the Toffees may not be too fussed about Gordon’s departure, they might be frustrated to have missed out on his dream replacement last summer.

Who Everton nearly signed to replace Gordon

The player in question here is Leeds United and Italy I21 international winger Wilfried Gnonto. The 20-year-old was constantly linked with a move away from Elland Road last summer, with the Toffees one of the sides interested in signing him.

According to a report from Football Insider, Everton were told at the start of August that the Yorkshire outfit would have accepted a bid of £25m for the winger before the transfer deadline. However, they ultimately did not end up bringing him to the club.

One that got away The transfers that nearly happened but never did. This article is part of Football FanCast's One That Got Away series.

That was certainly an error by the Toffees because Gnonto has excelled this season, putting in some exceptional performances and outscoring Gordon. The Italian has played nine times in the Championship, and already has six goals and assists to his name.

Gnonto vs. Gordon 2024/25 league stats compared Stat Gnonto Gordon Games 9 7 Minutes 759 602 Goals 2 2 Assists 4 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

The 20-year-old, who was described as a “sizzling” player by football statistician Statman Dave, could have taken this Toffees team to the next level.

Sean Dyche’s side are languishing in 16th in the Premier League, with just five points to their name. Had they managed to acquire Gnonto, who has 15 goals and 11 assists in 82 Leeds games, his direct nature and excellent ball-carrying ability could have helped drive them further up the table.

Missing out on the young Italian in the summer was certainly a blow for Everton. The Italian could have helped them in their quest for survival this summer and might have been an even better player in that famous blue shirt than Gordon, whom he is outperforming this season.