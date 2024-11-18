Everton face a difficult run of Premier League fixtures between now and the start of 2025, taking on the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United in the next few weeks.

While the club have been on a decent run of late, Sean Dyche would rather avoid these sides as he looks to bring the Toffees away from the relegation zone.

If several of his key players can maintain their current form, then Everton may have a chance of securing positive results against a few of the aforementioned teams.

Those such as Iliman Ndiaye, Orel Mangala and most notably Dwight McNeil are vital to their survival hopes this season.

Dwight McNeil’s season in numbers

So often the club’s talisman this season, McNeil has scored four goals and provided three assists in 12 games across all competitions.

His proficiency in front of goal could well be the reason Everton retain their Premier League status this term.

McNeil has also created eight big chances, averages 2.8 key passes and succeeds with 1.6 dribble attempts per game – a success rate of 56% - in the top flight this season so far.

Dyche will be praying the Englishman doesn’t get an injury, as his quality in the final third is irreplaceable.

Despite his stature in the side, McNeil is one of the club’s lowest earners, taking home £25k-per-week for his efforts.

There have been plenty of players in the past who have earned much more yet failed to have a similar sort of impact. One of them took home a far greater salary than McNeil.

Everton wasted millions on Benitez signing

Salomon Rondon is a name that immediately springs to mind. The striker joined the Goodison Park side in 2021 on a free transfer as Rafa Benitez sought to improve his attacking options, yet it was clear he was past his prime.

Across 23 appearances in his maiden season, Rondon scored just three goals, with only one coming in the Premier League, as he failed to justify his signing.

Rondon's statistics in the PL - 2021/22 Goals 1 Assists 1 Big chances created 0 Shots per game 1.1 Successful dribbles per game 0.2 Total duels won per game 2.6 Via Sofascore

He was even described by Andy Hinchcliffe as “reckless” following a poor tackle against Brentford which saw the Venezuelan frontman sent off.

It was clear that Frank Lampard didn’t exactly want him at the forefront of his attack, with the striker making just one start during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign.

With six months left on his contract on Merseyside, Rondon was released in January 2023, with the move suiting all parties involved, especially considering how much the player was taking home in wages.

Rondon was earning a staggering £80k-per-week and £4.1m-per-year during his 18-month stint at Everton. Given he scored just three goals, this cost the club around £2m per effort.

This was hardly the best way of spending money, with Rondon earning a sizeable £55k-per-week more than McNeil does at this moment in time.

Dyche appears to be more diligent in the transfer market than both of his predecessors and this could work wonders for Everton