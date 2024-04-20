Everton have found goals hard to come by in the Premier League so far this campaign, with forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto scoring five and three goals respectively.

The Toffees have only managed to score 32 times in the league in 2023/24 - a record bettered by every other side in the division other than Sheffield United who occupy 20th place.

Should they maintain their Premier League status ahead of next season, the club need to invest in a new focal point to allow the Toffees to pull further clear of any relegation threat.

However, the club are accustomed to signing players with impressive goalscoring records elsewhere before arriving at Goodison Park and failing to live up to expectations.

One player, in particular, joined the club in a big-money deal, just to leave a few years later on a free transfer after bleeding the club dry with his hefty wages.

Cenk Tosun's stats for Everton

Cenk Tosun arrived under the tenure of Sam Allardyce, signing for the Toffees in January 2018 from Besiktas in a £27m deal.

At the time, it looked as though Everton had signed a top-quality striker - given his phenomenal goal return in Turkey, scoring 20 goals from 33 appearances in his final full campaign for the Süper Lig outfit.

Tosun would manage to score five goals in his first 14 appearances for the Toffees after his big-money move - a tally that would be his best in a single season during his entire stint at Goodison.

The goals would quickly dry up for the Turkish forward during his time on Merseyside, only managing five goals in his next 37 outings in all competitions for the club, before securing a loan move to fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace for the second half of the 2019/20 season.

Tosun's PL stats at Everton Season Apps Goals 2018/19 14 5 2019/20 5 1 2020/21 5 0 2021/22 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

He would only muster another ten appearances over two seasons after his return from Selhurst Park, leaving the club on a free transfer to rejoin Besiktas just over four years after leaving.

Cenk Tosun's wage at Everton

The striker penned a four-and-a-half-year deal at Goodison Park, on a reported £60k-per-week, as per Spotrac, with Tosun one of the club's highest earners at the time.

Tosun, who was dubbed "awful" by The Guardian journalist Aaron Sharp, spent a year of his time at Everton out on loan, with the striker still managing to take home £11m in wages during his time at the club.

He was dubbed as one of "the best in Europe" by Allardyce at the time of his £27m arrival, but unfortunately proved to be yet another terrible addition by the board.

Tosun has since regained his goalscoring touch in Turkey, scoring 28 goals since his return to the Turkish giants at the start of last season.

However, despite his excellent record in recent seasons, the club made the right decision not to renew the 32-year-old's contract, with the club able to save over £3m a season on his huge wages.