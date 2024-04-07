Everton's financial situation over the last few seasons has been well documented, with the club struggling to meet the Premier League's rules following poor dealings in the market.

The club received a six-point deduction back in November, with the board and boss Sean Dyche still trying to cut losses as and where they can.

Despite off-the-field issues, the Toffees boss has given the club a great chance of staying in the Premier League - with the club still four points clear of the drop with eight games remaining this campaign.

The club have had their fair share of failed signings over the last few years, with Davy Klaassen and Morgan Schneiderlin arriving at Goodison for a hefty fee, with the pair failing to make an impact.

However, there's another player who arrived on Merseyside with high hopes but failed to make a lasting impression, with the player costing the club a lot of money in wages.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin's stats at Everton

It's safe to say that Jean-Philippe Gbamin failed to make an impression at Goodison Park, barely making an appearance in his four years as an Everton player.

After arriving for a fee in the region of £25m in 2019, the Ivorian would start the first two outings of the 2019/20 season - keeping clean sheets on both occasions - with the Gbamin looking to be a solid addition to the Toffees.

However, his second game for the club, against Watford, would prove to be his last appearance for the Toffees for over a year, with the midfielder undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury that would see him miss the remainder of the season.

The following campaign, Gbamin only managed 11 minutes of first-team action after more injury setbacks saw the former Mainz talent fail to generate any momentum at Goodison Park.

His frequent struggles with fitness saw the Ivorian only make another five appearances between 2021 and 2023, with the Toffees player subsequently being loaned out twice to Russia and Turkey, drawing the curtain on his failed move to the Premier League.

The club decided to terminate his contract a year early in the summer of 2023, with Gbamin departing Goodison after making just eight appearances in four years at the club.

Gbamin's injury history at Everton Injury Games missed Days missed Hamstring injury 38 229 Achilles injury 51 309 Ligament injury 11 81 Stats via Transfermarkt

Jean-Philippe Gbamin's wage at Everton

Upon his arrival, the club agreed to pay the midfielder £75k-per-week throughout his five-year deal at the club, with Gbamin set to take home a huge figure every year.

With the club terminating his deal a year early, they only paid the now 28-year-old for four years of his contract. Still, when excluding the 18 months he spent out on loan, Gbamin still drained the club of around £9.75m - plus the £25m transfer fee - to take his total cost to around £34.75m.

It is perhaps for that reason that journalist Paul Brown has described him as "the worst signing of the Moshiri era", with the Toffees seeing next to no return on their investment.

The "strong" character, as dubbed by former boss Carlo Ancelotti, was undoubtedly unlucky with his injuries during his time at Goodison, however, with the Ivorian now plying his trade for USL Dunkerque in Ligue 2 in France.

Despite his awful luck in England, the club made the right decision, parting ways with the former Mainz ace, with it great to see Gbamin playing regular football once again.