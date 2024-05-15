Erratic spending has been one of Everton's biggest downfalls in recent years, plunging the club into financial ruin, which has contributed to major off-the-field issues.

Big-money additions and huge wages are the two contributing factors, with multiple players within the current first-team pocketing a huge incoming despite their lack of impact at Goodison Park.

Andre Gomes and Dele Alli both earn at least £100k-per-week, via Capology, despite the latter not featuring for Sean Dyche's side at all during the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite the duo's extortionate weekly wages, many other players in years gone by have bled the club dry - further contributing to the club's current woes.

One player in particular failed to make a huge impact on Merseyside, with injuries having a huge impact on his time with the Toffees.

Andros Townsend's career at Everton

Former Crystal Palace attacker Andros Townsend arrived at Goodison Park on a free transfer in 2021, as a relatively risk-free addition providing vital squad depth and Premier League experience.

Before his move to Merseyside, the Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate had accumulated 243 appearances in England's top flight, joining the likes of Alli and Asmir Begovic in arriving at Everton that summer under Rafa Benitez's watch.

The winger made 21 appearances in the Premier League during his first campaign at the club, scoring three times, but it was cut short after multiple injuries - including one setback that would end his time with the Toffees.

He suffered a broken foot four months into his stint, ruling him out for a month, before suffering an ACL injury three months later that would rule him out for 14 months - leaving the club at the end of his two-year contract following a brutal time with setbacks.

Townsend's injury record at Everton Season Injury Days missed Games missed 2021/22 Broken foot 23 2 2021/22 ACL injury 413 51 Total Two injuries 436 53 Stats via Transfermarkt

With money being tight at Goodison, the 32-year-old was released at the end of the 2022/23 season, a campaign in which he failed to make a single appearance, with the club needing to clear his weekly wage off the bill.

How much Andros Townsend earned at Everton

Upon his move to the club, he agreed a deal that would see him earn £40k-per-week, as per Capology - a deal that would take home a huge figure despite his lack of impact.

The winger pocketed a total of £2.06m a season, taking his total earnings over his two seasons to £4.1m - a decent chunk given his injury troubles at Goodison - while he also cost £585k per goal after scoring just seven times in total.

The finances of Andros Townsend's EvertonDeal Wages (Total) £40k (£4.1m) Appearances 27 Cost per Appearance £151k Goals 7 Cost per Goal £585k Assists 4 Cost per Assist £1m Goal Involvements 11 Cost per Goal Involvement £372k Stats via Transfermarkt & Wages via Capology

Whilst he cost the club nothing initially after arriving on a free from Palace, the Benitez signing backfired with his wages not reflected by his game time within the Toffees' squad.

With Townsend now featuring in the Premier League for Luton Town this season, it is great to see the former Everton man finding his feet elsewhere, but his time on Merseyside was a disaster with the club making the right call in offloading him last summer.