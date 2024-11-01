Is Everton's glass half full? It's starting to feel like so, with the Friedkin Group expected to complete their takeover from Farhad Moshiri, acquiring the Iranian businessman's 94% stake.

TFG will have plenty on their hands when they kick off the new Everton epoch, and while much talk of incomings will be raised, there are one or two internal issues that need dealing with.

Sean Dyche's future felt like a tenuous thing after an abject start to the term, but the gruff-talking manager has placated such calls through a recent purple patch.

What happens with Dominic Calvert-Lewin is arguably more pressing, for the first-choice centre-forward is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's final hour

Calvert-Lewin has been a focal presence for Everton right since he completed a £1.5m move from Sheffield United in September 2016, though fitness has not been his friend and he has been beset by fluctuating fortunes on the injury front.

Calvert-Lewin: Everton Stats by Season (PL) Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 2024/25 9 (9) 2 1 2023/24 32 (26) 7 2 2022/23 17 (15) 2 1 2021/22 17 (15) 5 2 2020/21 33 (32) 16 1 2019/20 36 (30) 13 1 2018/19 35 (19) 6 2 2017/18 32 (18) 4 5 2016/17 11 (5) 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Last season marked a comeback for the 27-year-old striker, whose muscular physique and focal command of the box add so much to Everton's attack. However, he's not quite found his shooting boots in 2024/25 despite starting each of his side's nine Premier League fixtures.

Perhaps he's not quite hit his stride, for whatever reason, or perhaps it's woven closer into the fact that his contract is reaching its final few months.

Come January, Calvert-Lewin will be free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with suitors overseas. Serie A giants Juventus are known admirers, and though the England international appears to be keeping his options open, fears are rising that he will soon leave the club after nine years of service.

Should Everton fail to renew his £100k-per-week contract, they will of course need to look for a viable alternative, but do so while keeping the finances in check. Calvert-Lewin is one of the Merseysiders' top earners, but a high-priced replacement won't necessarily mean successful output.

Just look at one of Everton's former forwards, Bernard, and see that this is the case.

Bernard's total cost at Everton

Bernard earned even more than Calvert-Lewin when he plied his trade at Goodison - and Jordan Pickford, for that matter.

A nifty and tricky winger, Bernard joined Everton under the wing of Marco Silva, marking a major coup for the Blues, who had signed him on a free transfer despite ostensible enquiries from a host of Europe's top clubs.

Having sealed the acquisition, Silva gushed over his new addition's quality: "Bernard is a quick player, very good technically and he can play on the left or right wings and as an offensive midfield player behind the striker.

"He has experience of playing in the Champions League for Shakhtar Donetsk for the past five years and the fact he has 14 caps for Brazil is a further reflection of his quality."

It's hardly surprising that Silva and all those of an Everton persuasion were starting to get excited, for Bernard had notched some 63 goal contributions across 157 matches for Shakhtar Donetsk and offered pace and skills that would enhance a robust and varied Toffees frontline.

Calvert-Lewin was joined by Richarlison and a wealth of others, but failed to bring out the best in Bernard, who had been a regular in the Brazilian national team but fell by the wayside at Goodison Park.

The now 32-year-old lasted merely three seasons in the Premier League, leaving Everton with an eight-goal return across 84 fixtures in all competitions, which is hardly good value.

But wait. Everton didn't actually fork out a transfer fee for this mercurial talent. Well, that may be the case but Bernard commanded quite the hefty paycheck with his £120k-per-week contract totalling a cost of £19m across the three years of service.

Significant earnings appeared to be the only way to convince the South American to join the cause, but he flattered to deceive and serves as a reminder that paying big money doesn't mean that you will get bang for your buck.

Everton correspondent Gavin Buckland described the ace as "far too lightweight" and unable to nail down a proper starting berth, one of regularity and success.

It's one to forget, for sure.