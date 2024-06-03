Everton’s financial issues over the last couple of years have been well documented, with the club constantly plagued with off-the-field setbacks.

The Toffees’ reckless nature in the transfer market has undoubtedly contributed to the recent point deductions, with the signings of big-money players who were clearly out of their depth a real key factor.

Yannick Bolasie and Yerry Mina are just two examples, both joining the club for fees over £25m, earning extortionate wages and departing Goodison Park on free transfers.

The list of failed signings in the last decade is endless, with the club easily wasting over £300m on players who haven’t reached the levels expected of them upon their moves to Merseyside.

One player in particular failed to impress at Goodison, leaving the club for a cut-price just one season after his huge move to the club back in the summer of 2017.

Davy Klaassen’s stats at Everton

After joining for a fee of £23.6m from Ajax, attacking midfielder Davy Klaassen arrived at Goodison Park with a lot of excitement after his 14-goal season in the Eredivisie.

However, he failed to make a positive impact during his time on Merseyside, with the midfielder failing to score a single goal during the 2017/18 campaign.

Klaassen also only made 17 appearances during his one season at Goodison, with the Netherlands international failing to live up to the expectations he came with.

Everton's starting XI for Klaassen's debut vs Stoke - 12/08/2017 1. Jordan Pickford 4. Michael Keane 5. Ashley Williams 6. Phil Jagielka (C) 3. Leighton Baines 2. Morgan Schneiderlin 17. Idrissa Gueye 20. Davy Klaassen 10. Wayne Rooney 29. Dominic Calvert-Lewin 9. Sandro Ramirez Stats via Sky Sports

He subsequently departed the Toffees in July 2018, to German side Werder Bremen for a fee in the region of £12m, with the club making a loss of £11.6m in less than a year.

Klaassen has gone on to find his feet once again all over Europe, with the midfielder racking up 54 goals and 26 assists since departing Goodison nearly six years ago.

Despite his brilliant return with goals and assists, with the likes of Bremen, Ajax and Inter Milan, the Dutchman now finds himself as a free agent after the expiry of his deal at the San Siro.

It’s safe to say his time in England was a huge disappointment, with his move costing the club a pretty penny despite his relatively short stint on Merseyside.

How much Davy Klaassen earned at Everton

Although Klaassen would only spend a sole year at Everton, when coupling his salary onto his transfer fee only emphasises the terrible deal conducted for the now 31-year-old.

After all, his £70k-per-week wage, as per Capology, was ludicrous when compared to what he offered, but at the time it was considered a fair price for someone who produced the numbers he did in the Eredivisie.

When adding his wages to his transfer fee, it added a further £3.6m to the total sum, bringing the deal to a total of £27.4m. Then, comparing that with the appearances the midfielder mustered, Ronald Koeman's costly purchase actually ended up costing the club £1.7m for every appearance he made.

All things considered, it was an absolute disaster bringing the Dutchman to Goodison Park, with the club desperately wishing they could turn back time and avoid a deal for the now-free agent.