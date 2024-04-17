Everton have signed a fair few players over the last couple of years who have failed to deliver at Goodison Park after their big-money moves to the club.

Yannick Bolasie and Jean-Phillipe Gbamin both arrived on Merseyside for fees over £25m, before departing for nothing at the end of their contracts.

The signing of the duo is partially to blame for the club's recent FFP and PSR breaches that have seen Sean Dyche's side be deducted eight points in total during the 2023/24 campaign.

However, there's another player who joined the Toffees with big expectations but ultimately couldn't justify any of the big fee the club forked out for him back in 2017.

Morgan Schneiderlin's stats for Everton

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin arrived at Everton when Ronald Koeman was attempting to lead the club towards European football, and he would have expected the then-27-year-old to become an integral part of his side.

The Frenchman demonstrated a sublime passing range and brilliant ball-winning ability, with Schneiderlin having all the qualities to thrive at the club after a disappointing spell at Manchester United - where he scored just once in 47 appearances.

The 6 foot 1 holding midfielder had previously showcased the ability to regain possession for his team, before beautifully playing forward passes into attacking players, allowing them to cause carnage in the final third, with pundit Gary Neville at one stage suggesting that he "could play at any of the top clubs in the league", prior to that move to Old Trafford.

Despite arriving at Goodison with a lot of potential to excel, the Frenchman failed to ever hit the heights many expected him to. He featured 88 times for the Toffees over his four years at the club, averaging 22 appearances a season in all competitions.

Schneiderlin's stats at Everton Season Games 2016/17 14 2017/18 40 2018/19 16 2019/20 18 Stats via Transfermarkt

He certainly didn't live up to the £24m price tag the club forked out for his signature, subsequently leaving Merseyside for a measly £2m to join French side Nice, less than four years after his big-money move.

How much Schneiderlin cost Everton

During his time at the club, the midfielder pocketed £120k-per-week, as per Spotrac, throughout his three-and-a-half-year stint at the club, with the former Southampton man one of Everton's highest earners.

This saw him take home £22.8m during his time with the Toffees - a truly staggering amount of money given his lack of impact at the club.

When adding his earnings to the £24m the club paid for the midfielder, it totalled £46.8m spent on Schneiderlin, which was a complete waste of money - with Everton's recent PSR breaches no surprise given the total outlay spent on players such as the Frenchman over the years.

After combining the £46.8m with his 88 appearances for Everton, it meant the club forked out £531k every time the former United man featured for the club.

Although he was seen as a long-term signing that would allow the club to feature regularly in Europe, the move was a disaster for the club and player, with the now 34-year-old featuring for AE Kifisias in the Greek top division.

Such dealings have seen current boss Dyche work on a shoestring budget to improve his squad, with the club in serious danger of losing their ever-present Premier League status.