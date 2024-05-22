Over the last decade, Everton’s transfer dealings have left much to be desired, with the Toffees being plunged into financial difficulty as a result of their erratic dealings.

Current boss Sean Dyche has been extremely limited as to who he can bring into the club to help bolster his ranks and prevent the club from losing their ever present Premier League status in the foreseeable future.

James Tarkowski, who arrived at Goodison Park on a free transfer from Burnley in 2022, has arguably been one of the club’s most astute dealings in recent times, starting all 38 league outings this season - featuring in every single minute.

He’s often taken the armband in the absence of club captain Seamus Coleman, with Tarkowski proving to be an integral part of the project that Dyche has started to build since his arrival on Merseyside.

He’s also put an end to the terrible dealings, aiming to recruit younger talents with good potential, transforming them into excellent Premier League players and potentially making the club a hefty profit - with Jarrad Branthwaite the perfect example.

However, the club did endure a turbulent few years in the transfer market, which included the signing of one experienced talent who never hit the heights expected following his big-money move to Everton.

Theo Walcott’s stats at Everton

Signing from Arsenal in January 2018, the Blues thought they had conducted shrewd business with winger Theo Walcott, who had previous Premier League pedigree, spending 12 years at the Emirates prior to his Goodison move.

The then-28-year-old arrived under former boss Sam Allardyce, costing the Toffees a pretty penny, with the club forking out a fee of £20m for his services.

In total, Walcott spent a total of two-and-a-half-years at Everton, managing to score just 11 goals in 85 appearances across all competitions - an average of one goal in every 7.7 matches he featured in.

His best campaign at Goodison came in his first full season with the club, grabbing five goals in his 37 matches, as he only missed one outing throughout the entirety of the league season.

Theo Walcott's Premier League record at Everton Season Apps Goals Assists 2017/18 14 3 3 2018/19 37 5 2 2019/20 25 2 3 2020/21 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

However, he would rapidly fall down the pecking order, managing just 26 appearances in the subsequent campaigns, including just one single substitute cameo during the 2020/21 campaign, before returning to Southampton on loan.

He impressed enough during his time at St Mary’s for the Saints, as to sign him permanently the following summer as a free agent, bringing his time on Merseyside to an end.

How much Theo Walcott cost Everton

Upon his move to the club, the Englishman was handed a £120k-per-week deal, as per Capology, which would cost the Toffees somewhere in the region of £2.6m for just his first six months with the Toffees.

The “dreadful” winger, as described by journalist James Corbett, collected £5.2m-per-year in wages alone from the Toffees, making the total expenditure of his stay on Merseyside around £13m, as he spent two and a half years representing the club before his return to the South Coast.

His hefty weekly earnings saw him earn four times more than current Everton first-team member James Garner, who only earns £30k-per-week, despite his 37-game Premier League campaign in 2023/24.

When coupling his £20m transfer fee to his wages, Everton spent roughly £33m on the now-retired winger - working out to be around £3.3m per goal he scored for the Toffees.

The club would certainly have been glad to see the back of Walcott, with his deal on the whole being a complete disaster.