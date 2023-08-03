Everton are still interested in signing Wilfried Gnonto this summer despite Leeds United making it difficult for them to get a deal over the line.

How much does Wilfried Gnonto earn?

The £20,000-a-week attacker burst onto the scene with some impressive performances last season, arriving at Elland Road and immediately becoming a popular player. At just 19, he performed with maturity beyond his years, and he was arguably one of the few Whites players who emerged from the campaign with his reputation intact.

Leeds' relegation from the Premier League to the Championship means that they may have to accept that key players will move on, and Gnonto has been linked with a move away throughout the summer transfer window.

Everton have emerged as one of the clubs most strongly interested in snapping him up, as Sean Dyche looks for some extra quality and end product in the final third this season and beyond.

A £15m bid is already thought to have been turned down by Leeds, leading the Blues to look at alternatives like Kamaldeen Sulemana, but it doesn't look as though they are going to stop trying for their top target just yet.

According to Football Insider, Gnonto is still the main man for the Toffees despite their difficulties in doing a deal thus far:

"Everton remain in talks to sign Wilfried Gnonto but Leeds United are playing hardball over a deal, sources have told Football Insider.

"There is no release clause in the wide forward’s United contract, and it is now believed that Everton are also looking at alternative options if a deal falls through." However, talks are "continuing" and there are also ongoing negotiations with the player's camp.

It is encouraging to hear that Everton are still pushing ahead in acquiring Gnonto's signature, considering the long-term ceiling that he has, not to mention already being someone who has shone in the Premier League, registering six goal contributions (two goals and four assists) for a struggling Leeds side last season.

A move to Goodison Park will surely appeal to the Italian more than staying put with the Whites, considering they are now in the Championship, so it is a case of Leeds hopefully softening their stance and the Toffees finding a middle ground closer to the desired price tag.

Gnonto is someone with so much potential, having already been lauded as a "special" footballer by Leeds coach Michael Skubala, and his ability to beat players out wide, produce magic out of nothing and generally act as a threat on the counter-attack could add so much to an Everton side that has lacked an attacking spark far too often in recent years.

Granted, he is still a maturing player who may display some inconsistency at times, but he has shown that he can be a key starter for a top-flight team already, and there is no reason why that suddenly wouldn't be the case for the Blues.

Should Leeds continue to be stubborn, however, it may be time to look at another option, with the opening league game of the season just over a week away, and new faces required before then.