Everton are still looking to brush up their frontline with the 2023/24 Premier League season set to kick off this weekend, with Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto the prime target.

What's the latest on Wilfried Gnonto to Everton?

That's according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed that Gnonto's "priority" is to join Everton this summer following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League.

With a full agreement on personal terms, it is now up to Sean Dyche's side to negotiate a fee with Leeds, who are believed to be demanding €22m (£19m) for the Italy international.

Everton have already signed dynamic forward Arnaut Danjuma and Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon this summer, but Gnonto would bolster the attacking ranks considerably ahead of a pivotal season.

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

Described to be an "absolute nightmare for defenders" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who also credited his explosiveness and energy, Gnonto was the shining beacon of optimism for Leeds last season as they meekly exited the top flight after three seasons.

Completing a £4m transfer from Swiss side FC Zurich last year, Gnonto scored four goals and supplied four assists from 28 matches for the Elland Road side, with Kulig also lauding his "electric pace" and "powerful finish".

Having already earned 12 caps for Italy, scoring one goal, the 19-year-old ranks among the top 24% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 17% for progressive carries per 90, while also demonstrating his defensive application by ranking among the top 20% for tackles and the top 6% for blocks per 90, as per FBref.

Capable of playing across the frontline and enjoying most of his trade on the left wing, Gnonto might have been relegated but indeed performed well and has been entrusted with a place in Italy's senior squad for his labours, and as such Dyche must complete a swoop and replicate Everton's deal for Dwight McNeil last summer.

McNeil signed for the Toffees from Burnley on a £20m package following the Clarets' relegation from the English top-flight and impressed after scoring seven goals and providing three assists from 28 starting league appearances.

His defensive workrate is one of the standout aspects of his game, and Gnonto's tenacity is surely a further factor behind Everton Director of Football Kevin Thelwell's desire to wrap up a transfer.

Indeed, McNeil ranks among the top 8% of positional peers for tackles, the top 4% for interceptions, the top 1% for blocks and the top 2% for clearances per 90, and can help to nurture Gnonto's own efforts in the defensive third.

Praised for his "magnificent" performances by scout Ryan Williams, the 23-year-old is tangible evidence that targetting players felled by the bottom three is often a sure-fire route to shrewd success,.

Hailed as a "pocket rocket" by pundit Tam McManus, Gnonto can be an emulation of this, and given that he is still perched in his teenage years, there is plentiful room for growth and development into a first-class attacking talent in the Premier League.

This is something that the Merseyside outfit have been sorely lacking, with the Goodison Park side finishing the 2022/23 term as the division's second-lowest scorers, behind only Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Everton are looking to fortify their attack with younger signings this summer. Dyche is clearly planning for the future, but Gnonto will arrive with the ability to make an instant impact and Everton have to steer this one over the line to forge a successful season.