Everton have initiated contact to enquire about a summer deal to sign Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto, according to reports.

Is Wilfried Gnonto leaving Leeds?

The Whites’ left-sided winger only arrived in the Premier League from FC Zurich last summer and showed plenty of promising signs during his 28 appearances in his debut season, but after suffering relegation to the Championship, there’s a chance he could be on the move elsewhere.

The Italy international’s agent, Claudio Vigorelli, has publicly admitted that whilst his client is focusing on his displays for his country at this moment in time, he’s aware that he will have options to leave and is set to "talk" with the hierarchy at the earliest opportunity regarding his future at Elland Road.

Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth recently revealed that the club are yet to receive any bids for the 19-year-old and “hope to keep” him beyond the ongoing transfer window, but it sounds like Sean Dyche might have other ideas to try to entice him to Goodison Park.

Are Everton signing Gnonto?

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Everton have made contact to ask what it would take to complete a summer deal for Gnonto.

Leeds are believed to be demanding a fee of €15-20m (£12-17m) to sanction his sale. The Merseyside outfit have already made “concrete moves” for the teenager, but they aren’t alone in their pursuit, with Bundesliga club Freiburg also chasing him.

Would Gnonto be a good signing for Everton?

Everton have to remember that Gnonto is still only 19 years of age and has just one season of top-flight experience under his belt, but he’s definitely got bags of potential to offer so he could be a wonderful signing for the long-term future of the club.

The Puma-sponsored dynamo clocked up six goal contributions (four assists and two goals) in 24 Premier League outings last season and recorded 50 shot-creating actions, which was the fourth-highest total throughout his squad in LS11, as per FBRef.

Leeds’ “diamond”, as lauded by journalist Antonio Mango, is also a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so he would be an excellent option for the boss to have at his disposal should any unexpected injuries occur, as he’d be able to cover in several other places for his teammates.