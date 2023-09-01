Highlights Everton remain in talks with Leeds for Wilfried Gnonto.

Gnonto previously refused to play in order to force a transfer, causing a strained relationship with his club.

The Italian has 5 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances for the Championship side.

Everton are back in discussions regarding a deal for Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto, and a fresh report has revealed his club’s stance on allowing their prized asset to complete a late move to Merseyside.

What is the latest Gnonto transfer news?

The Toffees have already seen several approaches rejected for the left-winger, and despite The Telegraph later claiming that Premier League rivals Burnley had joined the race to secure his services, the 19-year-old has only ever had his heart set on Goodison Park.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Italy international previously agreed personal terms with the Blues, and for a short spell, he was refusing to play in order to try and force a transfer through, with the relationship with his club being described as “completely broken”.

At Elland Road, Gnonto currently pockets £20k per week following his move last summer from FC Zurich, and having impressed during his 31 senior appearances so far, he appeared to emerge as a priority target earlier in the window for Sean Dyche.

Are Everton signing Wilfried Gnonto?

According to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre, Everton “remain in talks” with Leeds over a deadline-day deal for Gnonto.

The Merseysiders have made the attacker “one of their primary targets” for the remainder of the window and have “not given up” on getting him over the line before the end of play tonight.

The Whites star previously handed in a transfer request expressing his desire to leave, but as it stands, Daniel Farke’s side are certain that he is “not for sale”.

Wilfried Gnonto's Strengths Wilfried Gnonto's Weaknesses Long shots Discipline Likes to dribble Crossing Likes to play short passes Finishing (via WhoScored)

How many goals has Wilfried Gnonto scored?

During his time at Leeds, Gnonto has racked up nine contributions (five goals and four assists) in 31 outings at first-team level, which shows how much of a positive impact he can have in the final third - and even though the ball might not be regularly hitting the back of the net, he poses a constant threat to an opposition's backline.

The Verbania native, who is sponsored by Puma, has so far recorded six shots this season, which is the joint-second-highest in the squad, (via FBRef).

He also loves to take on his marker as he currently averages 2.5 dribbles per game in the second tier - a joint-high alongside Luis Sinisterra.

Farke’s “diamond”, as labelled by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, is also a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and three roles in the midfield, so he could be a great option for the boss to have at his disposal if any areas needed covering due to unexpected injuries.

The West Yorkshire outfit are in a strong negotiating position when it comes to Gnonto due to him having another four years remaining on his contract, but with Alex Iwobi set to travel to Craven Cottage to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed £22m move to Fulham, Everton should have sufficient funds to put towards signing his replacement.