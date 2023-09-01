Highlights Everton look set to secure the signing of Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto.

The Toffees are desperate to make some attacking additions on deadline day.

New signing Beto scored on his debut in midweek, but Sean Dyche is not stopping there.

Everton have made a deadline day approach to sign Leeds United forward Luis Sinisterra, and a fresh report has revealed the latest on both the pursuit of the Colombian and Wilfried Gnonto.

Who is leaving Leeds?

Since putting pen to paper at Elland Road from Feyenoord last summer, Sinisterra has made a total of 26 appearances for Daniel Farke’s side, but after just one campaign, there’s a strong possibility that he could be on the move before the close of play tonight.

The Whites’ left-winger still has another four years remaining on his contract, but having established himself as his club’s third best-performing player last term, according to WhoScored, he’s been attracting interest from Sean Dyche in the Premier League.

Back in August, Football Transfers reported that the Toffees were considering a move for the 24-year-old, but since then, the noise surrounding any kind of possible deal significantly quietened down due to the revived move for Gnonto instead, which now looks likely to go ahead.

The Goodison Park outfit have already confirmed the loan arrival of Jack Harrison and are believed to have re-entered talks over a transfer for Gnonto, as per the same outlet, but club chiefs appear to be aiming to secure a hat-trick of players from Yorkshire by landing the Colombia international.

Are Everton signing Luis Sinisterra?

According to The Daily Mail's Simon Jones (via Goodison News), Everton have "asked" Leeds about a late deal for Sinisterra in a last-ditch attempt to bring him to Merseyside.

The Blues have also "revived their interest" in West Ham United's Maxwel Cornet, a switch that could take place with David Moyes' side having already moved to secure Juventus' Filip Kostic as his replacement.

How many goals has Luis Sinisterra scored?

During his time at Leeds, Sinisterra has nine contributions (eight goals and one assist) to his name which shows how much of a positive impact he can make in the final third, and having also been dubbed the “Colombian Flash” for his pace by members of the media, he could be a fantastic addition for Everton.

Farke’s £65k-per-week earner has additionally produced a total of 13 shot-creating actions so far this season which is more than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, not to mention how strong his link-up play is with a 92.6% pass success rate in the second tier, which is higher than any of Dyche’s squad have achieved to date.

The Toffees target also has the ability to operate in five various positions, including everywhere across the frontline and even two roles in the midfield, so he could provide the boss with some welcome versatility which will allow him to tinker with his team selection, alongside being useful for if any unexpected injuries were to occur.

Finally, Sinisterra shares the same agent, Wasserman, as Andre Gomes and Joao Virginia, so this existing connection that his representative has to the club could help them in communications when it comes to discussing a possible deal before 11pm this evening.