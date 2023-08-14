Highlights Everton's opening match defeat highlights the need for offensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

They could sign a player for £25m in order to make up for it.

The player is similar to Moise Kean which could help the club avenge their Italian horrorshow.

The roar of Goodison Park was silenced as the 2023/24 Premier League season kicked off, with Everton falling to a 1-0 home defeat against Fulham to accentuate the need for offensive reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut at the end of August.

Sean Dyche kept the Toffees up with victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the previous campaign, and while the club have signed Arnaut Danjuma - on loan - and Youssef Chermiti, further firepower could be crucial in ensuring the mistakes of seasons past are rectified.

Everton took 19 shots against the Cottagers - the third-highest shots tally during the opening match week - but failed to score and will hope to find a solution in Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto, who is of a vested interest to the Merseyside outfit.

Is Wilfried Gnonto leaving Leeds?

According to TEAMtalk, the Whites have slapped a £25m price tag on Gnonto, aged 19, in an effort to ward off interest in the Italy international following their relegation from the Premier League this year.

The Goodison Park side have been actively pursuing Gnonto over the past few months, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the player wants the move and personal terms have already been agreed.

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

Everton supporters will be fervently anticipating Gnonto's prospective arrival on Merseyside following the speculation over the past few weeks - speculation which looks to be coming to a head.

Nifty and nimble, Gnonto thrives across the frontline and could utilise his versatility and dynamism to great effect under Dyche's wing, complementing the central striker and weaving his way into dangerous positions, having been hailed as a "pocket rocket" by pundit Tam McManus.

Having also been proclaimed to be an "absolute nightmare for defenders" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 12-cap Italy international ranks among the top 17% of attacking midfielders and wingers for successful take-ons, the top 24% for assists, the top 5% for blocks and the top 20% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

The 19-year-old might have only plundered four goals and assists apiece for Leeds last season after completing a £4m move from Swiss side Zurich last year, but he was one of the few shining lights in a miserable season for the Whites and will only improve his direct output as he grows into his skin over the next several years.

His "electric pace" and "powerful finish" - as also praised by Kulig - would prove instrumental for Everton as Dyche targets a renaissance on Merseyside, and he will hope to prove to be a major upgrade on his compatriot, Moise Kean, who failed miserably for the Toffees.

Signing from Juventus for an initial £21.5m in 2019 - also as a 19-year-old - Kean scored four times from 39 outings before being signed by the Old Lady once again this year for £25m.

Having been branded "useless" by journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Kean has not lived up to his potential thus far, and the signs have been there from the off - the Italian ace was dropped by Everton just months into his Premier League career for a breach of club rules.

Gnonto should have no such issue; he has already proved his mettle on Premier League soil and could form the nucleus of the Toffees attack as Dyche looks to stamp in stability and swagger to last at Goodison Park, banishing the demons that have plagued the club over the past several years.