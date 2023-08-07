Highlights

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto could be an "upgrade" on Demarau Gray at Everton this summer, according to transfer expert Dean Jones.

Do Everton want to sign Wilfried Gnonto?

The teenager was a bright spark for the Whites last season, doing his best to keep them in the Premier League, but ultimately having to accept that they went down to the Championship.

Despite his tender years, Gnonto often stood out as one of the few players who could turn a game for Leeds, chipping in with four goals and assists apiece, in all competitions. While the Italian started his side's 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City on Sunday, it still looks as though he could leave Elland Road before the current transfer window closes at the end of this month.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

Everton have been continually linked with a move for him, seeing him as an individual who could take them up a level in the attacking third, and it is a rumour that is refusing to go away.

What's new on Wilfried Gnonto to Everton?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones talked up Everton's potential move for Gnonto this summer, saying that he would be a stronger option than Gray out wide:

"As players like Gray leave this summer, you start to look at other opportunities that could crop up, and Gnonto is a player that could do well if he is utilised.

"I said last week that, in this squad, he would be an upgrade on Gray if used properly. Whether it’s realistic or not is another matter. Gnonto has been keeping pretty quiet this summer, and at the same time, Leeds don’t want to lose him."

It does feel as though Everton still view Gnonto as a strong summer target, and if they did manage to snap him up, he could be such an exciting long-term addition.

While not necessarily the finished articles yet - only natural, given his age - the 12-cap Italy international possesses a fearlessness out wide, but also end product, which can often be lacking in such young footballers.

Leeds coach Michael Skubala has hailed Gnonto as a "special" player in the recent past, while Gary Neville has called him "absolutely fantastic", having watched him close up as a Sky Sports pundit. That says a lot about his ability and what he could bring to Everton's team, at a time when they are really lacking a spark in attack. Also, Jacek Kulig said he's a "nightmare" for defenders to come up against.

Leeds are clearly desperate to retain the services one of their most important individuals, hoping that he can inspire them back into the Premier League in no time at all, but the lure of being back in the top flight in the next few weeks could turn his head.

If he demands a move, the Whites are unlikely to want to have an unhappy player around, so the hope is that a transfer develops very soon, and that the Blues end up acquiring the signature of a hugely talented player with the ability to light up Goodison Park for a number of years to come.