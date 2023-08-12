Everton have been boosted by the news that rumoured transfer target Wilfried Gnonto is refusing to play for Leeds United, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared everything he knows on the situation.

Will Everton sign Wilfried Gnonto?

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the Blues' main transfer targets this summer, having caught the eye for the Whites last season. He often looked like providing a piece of magic when others were unable to, although he was unable to keep his side in the Premier League.

Since Leeds' relegation, it hasn't been a surprise to see Gnonto regularly linked with a move away, with the Italy international no doubt hesitant to potentially waste a year of his career playing in the Championship. There has always been a chance that he remains at Elland Road and helps them secure a quickfire promotion, but it has become increasingly clear that he wants a move away.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

Everton's interest in the winger certainly doesn't appear to have gone away of late, as they look to bring in a number of new signings in attack, in order to revitalise an ailing area of the pitch.

Now, a new update has emerged - one that suggests that situation could become increasingly messy as the summer goes on.

What's the latest on Wilfried Gnonto to Everton?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided a dramatic update regarding Gnonto's current situation at Leeds, confirming that he has essentially gone on strike, as he looks to push through a summer exit from his current club:

"The relationship between Willy Gnonto and Leeds is completely broken now. He’s not willing to play at Birmingham tomorrow, he hasn’t travelled and he wants to leave. Already agreed terms with Everton. Leeds insist on their position: not for sale."

In truth, Gnonto refusing to play isn't necessarily a great look for him, but it does act as a positive for Everton, suggesting that Leeds could end up feeling forced to sell him. At the moment, they are clearly digging their heels in and being stubborn, but ultimately, keeping hold of an unhappy player and losing out on a pay day can end up being a hindrance.

The fact that terms have already been agreed with the Blues shows how far along a possible move to Goodison Park is, but it remains to seen just how forceful Leeds continue to be in their stance, and whether Gnonto ends up having to accept staying put.

If Everton can strike a deal in the coming days and weeks, it would be such an exciting piece of business, considering the Italy starlet has been lauded as a "special" footballer by Whites coach Michael Skubala in the recent past.

At just 19, Gnonto has already shone on the international stage for a huge footballing country, winning 12 caps and scoring once, and there is a fearlessness and unpredictability about him on the pitch that make him such an eye-catching attacking player.

If he can continue to mature as a player, his ceiling is incredibly high, and the hope is that Sean Dyche ends up being the manager tasked with getting the best out of him this summer and beyond.