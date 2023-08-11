Leeds United youngster Wilfried Gnonto wants to exit the Whites and join Everton this summer, and a new report has even revealed what the player has told Blues chiefs.

How old is Wilfried Gnonto?

The Italian is still only 19 years of age, but his reputation has already been greatly enhanced over the past 12 months or so, having moved to Elland Road during last summer's transfer window.

While he couldn't do anything about Leeds trading the Premier League for the Championship in 2022/23, Gnonto caught the eye more than most of his teammates, looking to provide a much-needed attacking spark.

In total, the teenager chipped in with four goals and assists apiece in all competitions, and while that may not sound like too healthy a return, to get eight goal contributions in a struggling team, and at such a young age, has to be considered an impressive effort from the winger.

With Leeds now back in the second tier, however, Gnonto has been strongly linked with a move away this summer, in order to make a quickfire return to the Premier League, or a top division of some kind.

It is Everton who have seemingly emerged as the front-runners to sign him before deadline day at the end of the month, and another positive rumour has now emerged, in that respect.

Will Leeds sign Wilfried Gnonto?

According to Football Insider, Everton are now "pushing hard" to get a deal over the line this summer, with Gnonto demanding an exit from Leeds and even contacting Everton to approve the move:

"Wilfried Gnonto has told Leeds United he wants to leave immediately and join Everton, sources have told Football Insider.

"Personal terms are unlikely to be an issue and Gnonto is pushing hard to secure a move to Goodison Park in the coming weeks and has informed the Toffees of his desire to make the move to Merseyside this summer.

"Talks have been continuing for some time but Gnonto has grown frustrated with the length of time a deal is taking to get over the line."

This feels like further important progress in regard to Everton acquiring the signature of Gnonto in the current transfer window, with a move looking like it is edging closer all the time.

It is clear that the Italy international doesn't want to be stuck in the Championship this season and the Blues could be a great option, allowing him to be a regular starter and becoming a potential crowd favourite with his pace, trickery and generally unpredictable nature.

Gary Neville has admitted in the past that he is a "huge admirer", with the former Manchester United and England right-back knowing more than a thing or two about what makes a dangerous left winger, and he has also called him "absolutely fantastic" on another occasion.

At 19, Gnonto is clearly not the finished article yet, but he is improving at such a rapid rate and he could give Everton that sparkle in the final third that has so often been lacking, hopefully linking up with fellow new signing Youssef Chermiti, as the Blues' attack gets a pleasing makeover.