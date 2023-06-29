Everton have been strongly linked with a move for Wilfried Gnonto this summer and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Wilfried Gnonto?

According to Italian news outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Everton have made a concrete move for the Leeds United winger.

As per the report, the Toffees are the first to make a serious move for the player alongside Freiburg and the club have already made contact with the recently-relegated West Yorkshire outfit to confirm their interest in Gnonto.

It is claimed that Leeds will demand up to €20m (£17m) to part ways with their young forward this summer as they are attempting to keep together as much of their Premier League squad as possible.

Will Everton sign Wilfried Gnonto this summer?

Improving the quality of the attacking threat at Goodison Park will be the top priority for Sean Dyche this summer as he aims to stabilise Everton's situation in the Premier League after the club suffered two consecutive relegation scraps.

Whilst the midfield and defensive personnel have been refreshed with quality as the likes of James Tarkowski, Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana have become key players for the Merseysiders, the presence in the final third has been significantly weakened over the last 12 months.

Anthony Gordon followed Richarlison out of the door in January, leaving the wide attacking options limited to Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray for the remainder of the campaign and whilst the Toffees were saved with two points to spare at the end of the 38-game campaign it came a little too close for comfort.

Now Dyche could significantly improve the forward line with opportunities presented to him in the summer transfer window and by signing Gnonto could provide McNeil with a partner on the opposite flank who can work alongside him to offer more creativity and goal-scoring opportunities next season.

Only McNeil offered more goal contributions (10) than the Italian sensation (8) in all competitions last season, which is a testament to just how poor the threat was in front of goal last season for the Toffees and how valuable the signing of Gnonto could be for Dyche.

As per FBref, the teenage sensation - hailed "special" by Michael Skubala - already ranks in the top 20% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for blocks, tackles and progressive carries, proving that not only does he have an eye for goal but is also a consistent ball-winner who can comfortably progress into dangerous positions. The thought of two lively wingers, therefore, is a mouthwatering one for those at Goodison.

With that being said, the signing of Gnonto would be a major coup for Everton as his Premier League experience and potential to develop into a really valuable threat in front of goal could set up the future of their forward line for many years to come.