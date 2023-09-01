Everton supporters will has raised from their seats after breaking deadline day news that manager Sean Dyche is pushing to sign a top summer transfer target after previously giving up the pursuit.

What's the latest on Wilfried Gnonto to Everton?

According to Sky Sports News, Everton are "back in talks" with Leeds United for the signing of "primary transfer target" Wilfried Gnonto before tonight's 11pm deadline, having failing with four transfer offers earlier in the window, the last of which was more than £25m.

The Whites, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, were rocked when the precocious Italy international handed in a transfer request earlier in August, but have maintained their stance that he is not for sale.

However, the Toffees are now pushing to swipe the starlet at the eleventh hour, and will likely lodge a fifth official bid in the dying embers of the market.

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

The 19-year-old joined Leeds from Swiss side FC Zurich for £4m last summer and impressed with his dynamism and directness across the forward line, proving to be a bright spark in a dreary, bleak campaign.

It may be late in the transfer window, but Everton will hope perseverance will pay off and the outfit will secure the signature of a prodigious talent to eradicate the concerns of relegation this season; if at first you don't succeed, as they say.

Hailed as an "absolute nightmare for defenders" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Gnonto has already earned 12 caps for Italy after dazzling with his natural qualities, having posted four goals and assists apiece for the Elland Road last side as they plummeted into the second tier.

FBref also ranks the "pocket rocket" - as praised by pundit Tam McManus - among the top 19% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 17% for progressive carries, the top 21% for tackles and the top 4% for blocks per 90.

Given his creativity, driving presence down the offensive channels and defensive application, as evidenced by the above-mentioned metrics, Gnonto could have a transformative effect on Dyche's side, who have lost their opening three matches of the Premier League campaign and are yet to score a league goal - also finishing the 2022/23 term as the division's second-lowest scorers.

Centre-forward Beto has been signed from Serie A side Udinese in a deal worth up to £30m, with the Portuguese talisman hailed a "freak of nature" by Tactically Matt for his brutish physicality and domineering residence in the attacking box.

While not the most prolific of forwards, Beto has entered double-digits across each of the past four league campaigns, with his consistency and ability to "spook defenders", as has been said by journalist Sam Tighe, exactly what the Toffees need.

Also lauded for his "electric pace" by Kulig, Gnonto could be the dream partner for the 6 foot 4 striker, utilising his talents to weave through the lines and break the defensive resolve, homing his creativity to serve as a reliable outlet for the towering Beto.

It would be a remarkable end to the transfer window, and could well extinguish some of the malaise that has seeped into the blue half of Merseyside over the past few years.

Dyche will need to act fast, but by pouncing incisively, Everton could land a talent capable of spearheading a route out of the abyss that has engulfed the club of late.