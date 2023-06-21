Everton are in need of new options in multiple positions this summer, none more so than out wide after failing to replace Anthony Gordon following his exit to Newcastle United midway through last season.

Most of those Sean Dyche does have to call upon in attack have shown they are not good enough for a team with ambitions of battling for a place in the top half of the Premier League, Demarai Gray among them.

The 26-year-old, on a reported £25,000k-a-week at Goodison Park, could be on his way out in the coming weeks, further heightening the need for an upgrade in that wide position.

According to one report, Everton are locked in talks to bring in Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United - a player who, like Gray, is capable of playing in multiple positions across the front-line

Should Everton sign Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto?

Gnonto is expected to be offered a direct route back to the Premier League following Leeds' relegation to the Championship, with Arsenal another team supposedly interested in the 19-year-old.

While Gnonto hardly ripped up the top flight last season with his two goals and four assists, it was generally considered that he deserved far more of a chance to show his worth, having started just 14 of United's 28 league games.

When the young "firework" - as described by pundit Noel Whelan - was given a run of starts around the turn of the year, the 11-cap Italy international scored four goals in the space of seven games, including an early strike in February's 2-2 draw at Manchester United.

Even when he was not on target, the £20k-per-week starlet earned praise for his performances, such as in the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa. Gary Neville, covering the game for Sky Sports, said at the time: "To see someone so mature, so young is very unusual in that position.

"Sometimes you see potential and talent but watching him so closely, his understanding of where to be, his choice of pass, when to run with it, his awareness of team-mates, really good honestly."

When breaking down Gnonto's bare figures, the Italian scored and assisted at a rate of 0.31 goals per 90 minutes last season, as per FBref, with that also taking in his handful of appearances for FC Zurich. Gray, by comparison, recorded a figure of 0.18.

The pair found the net from a similar number of shots - 0.06 for Gnonto and 0.04 for Gray - but the Leeds ace did come out on top for passes completed per 90 minutes (24.7 v 20.8) and goal-creating actions per 90 (0.47 v 0.18), with the latter taking factors such as passes and take-ons leading to goals into consideration.

Gnonto surprisingly won more aerial duels, too, 30.8% to Gray's 22.4%, despite measuring just 5 foot 7. That is not to mention his pace, recorded at 18.21mph by Speedsdb, which makes him a "very direct" option, as former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford put it.

Leeds will not let the youngster go on the cheap as they attempt to recoup some funds following their relegation, but he has all the hallmarks of a player who can be a fan favourite at Goodison Park for a number of years to come, as well as representing a possible upgrade on Gray.