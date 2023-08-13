Everton have constantly been linked with a move for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto this summer and now they know the amount needed to sign him.

Are Everton signing Wilfried Gnonto?

The 19-year-old's future has been a big talking point the more the summer transfer window has gone on, as he pushes for a move away from Elland Road.

While Gnonto seemingly appeared to be happy at Leeds last season, their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship has changed the situation significantly.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

The Italian doesn't want to be plying his trade in the second tier of English football over at least the next 12 months, perhaps understandably, and he has made it clear that he wants to move on, even refusing to play for the Whites.

It is Everton who have stood out as the club most likely to acquire Gnonto's signature before deadline day arrives at the end of this month, but Leeds have held firm up until this point. Now, it looks as though the Toffees know precisely how much will be needed to prise him away this summer.

What's the latest on Wilfried Gnonto to Everton?

According to Football Insider, Leeds are increasingly likely to accept a £25m bid for the exciting attacker in the coming days and weeks, making the situation clear for Everton:

"Leeds United are privately holding out for a fee of at least £25million before considering selling Everton top target Wilfried Gnonto this summer, sources have told Football Insider. Football Insider revealed on Friday that Everton are the frontrunners to land the 19-year-old – and have seen a £20million bid for his services rejected.

"It is believed personal terms will not be an issue for the Merseysiders with Gnonto currently earning a small wage at Leeds.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that a bid of £25million with a favourable payment structure could soften that stance."

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has said that personal terms on a five-year deal are already agreed with Everton.

This is an encouraging update regarding the Blues' pursuit of Gnonto and it would be foolish for the club not to bid £25m and see what happens, really testing Leeds' resolve in the process.

The teenager is someone who could light up Goodison Park if he seals a summer move there, possessing the rare ability to beat players with ease, not to mention quick feet and end product, having notched six goal contributions (two goals and four assists) in the Premier League last season.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Fulham perfectly illustrated why a player of Gnonto's ilk may well be required before the end of the transfer window.

Gary Neville has described Gnonto as "absolutely fantastic" in the past, and considering he is still only 19 years of age currently and already an Italy international on a regular basis, he could only improve further as a player as the years go on, in terms of becoming a more polished footballer in his all-round game, cutting out the rawness that understandably exists in his game currently.