Everton managed to clinch survival on the final day of the Premier League campaign, and have now been linked to a star from a club that couldn’t maintain his place in the division.

It’s set to be a busy summer for Sean Dyche, as he aims to ensure the Toffees don’t slip to the lows of the previous two seasons, which has seen them battle relegation to the final minutes.

The latest link could prove to be a significant upgrade in attack, with a player that has already passed the Premier League test.

What’s the latest on Wilfried Gnonto to Everton?

As reported by Football Transfers, Everton are interested in Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto.

The report suggests that Everton have ‘ongoing talks’ with Leeds over attacking duo Jack Harrison and Gnonto, with the Italian’s price in need of a ‘compromise’ for a deal to be reached.

While a price is yet to be named, the winger's expected transfer value sits at €30m (£26m).

What could Wilfried Gnonto offer to Everton?

Hailed as a “diamond” by U23 talent scout Antonio Mango, the 19-year-old lit up the Premier League when given the opportunity at Elland Road.

In 24 appearances, the winger scored two goals and registered four assists for the relegated side, via Sofascore, earning sufficient praise for his exploits and trickery on the left wing.

With relegation confirmed, it’s likely that Leeds will offload a host of talent seeking first-division football, as well as aim to keep their wage budget sustainable to adhere to the drop in finances that comes with demotion.

The Italian forward could add an abundance of talent to Dyche’s Everton side, identified as a skilful presence in the final third and keen creator, as highlighted by his average of one key pass per game this season, via Sofascore. That may not seem too impressive but compare it to those in the Everton ranks and it places him fourth for last term, behind Demarai Gray, Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi.

At just 19-years-old, Goodison Park could obtain one of Europe’s most encouraging talents in Gnonto, with a player that could excel in Dyche’s system reliant on the traditional role of a wide player.

The teen could not only fit perfectly into the squad but could challenge some of the side’s best players for a spot based on the potential he displayed in his opening Premier League campaign.

The aforementioned Iwobi is a player that’s deployed primarily in attacking midfield, however, rose to fame in the division through his ability on the wing, and is used at times on the left side by Dyche.

When comparing the numbers of the Nigerian and Gnonto, the teenager proves to be a potential candidate to compete with the former Arsenal gem as the top pick in the side.

As per FBref, the Leeds star averaged 0.27 assists per 90 to Iwobi’s 0.19 this campaign, as well as scoring higher than the Everton player of the season in terms of progressive play.

The Verbania-born ace averaged a huge 4.39 progressive carries to Iwobi's 2.40, as well as 9.04 progressive passes received to his 3.86, communicating the added threat he could equip Dyche with in the final third, via FBref.

Everton could add firepower to their attack in Gnonto; a player that could rise to be one of the most explosive wide talents in the league.