Everton boss Sean Dyche will continue to pursue a move to bring in a highly-rated international attacker who impressed onlookers in the Premier League last term, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

The Toffees have made some positive inroads in the transfer market so far, officially completing deals to bring in Jack Harrison, Ashley Young, Youssef Chermiti and Arnaut Danjuma, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, Everton couldn't find their footing in front of goal against Fulham in their Premier League opener at Goodison Park that ended in a 1-0 defeat, demonstrating that there is work to be done if the Toffees plan on climbing the table, as per BBC Sport.

Dyche spoke about Everton's lack of composure in his post-match press conference, stating: "Very frustrated with the outcome. We played well and the things to bring to a performance were there. "We limited them to no chances in the first half, while creating nine or 10 chances ourselves. The mix of a performance as good, but we have to score a goal."

Acquiring attacking reinforcements will no doubt be on the Toffees' priority list before the end of the window and Leeds United ace Wilfried Gnonto is still on their radar despite Everton seeing a £15 million bid turned down for the Italy international last month, as per The Daily Mail.

Leeds United are believed to have taken disciplinary action against Gnonto as he continues to try and force a move through to Merseyside.

In his time at Elland Road, Gnonto has featured 29 times in all competitions for Leeds United, registering four goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown doesn't think that Everton will be intent on slowing down their efforts to try and land Gnonto.

Brown stated: “I don't think Everton will be walking away from the deal. They clearly still want Gnonto and I think the bid they made earlier in the window was way below the Leeds valuation which is the problem here.

“I think they only offered around £15 million and it's going to take a lot more than that to get him, but I'm not sure Everton have a lot more than that.

“So it may be a case of them trying to get players out for a decent fee to add any more to it but it seems pretty clear that Everton still want Gnonto and Gnonto still seems to want to go there.

“I wouldn't discount this one happening before the end of the window. I think there's still more to come on this story.”

Who else could Everton sign?

Everton manager Dyche will be looking to bulk out his squad before the end of the window despite working on a tight budget at Goodison Park.

According to The Evening Standard, Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is a target for the Toffees; however, they will also face competition from Crystal Palace for the 33-year-old's signature.

Leicester City striker Patson Daka is being 'strongly considered' as a potential recruit to strengthen Everton's forward line, as per FootballTransfers.

Football Insider report that talks have been held by Everton over Udinese striker Beto, who could arrive at Goodison Park on a loan deal with an option-to-buy.